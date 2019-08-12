6 Twists for WWE RAW: The Fiend's NEXT victim, Goldberg vs Rollins?

What's next for Bray Wyatt and Goldberg?

SummerSlam was a fun PPV but now it's time to look forward to WWE RAW. What surprises and twists could WWE book for tonight's show? We look at who The Fiend sets his sights on next and a possible blockbuster feud between Goldberg and Seth Rollins.

#6 The Fiend takes out Paul Heyman

Could 'The Fiend' set his sights on Brock Lesnar next?

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt finally made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam last night. After an incredible entrance, The Fiend steamrolled Finn Balor in a short match, with Balor passing out while in the Mandible Claw before being pinned.

Wyatt is one of the hottest acts in WWE now and if WWE play their cards right, Wyatt could be one of the top guys in the company soon. The best way forward would be to have him face Brock Lesnar and beat 'The Beast'. Lesnar is 'the guy' on the roster and a win over him would immediately cement The Fiend as a force to be reckoned with.

A great way to lay the foundations for The Fiend vs Lesnar feud would be to have The Fiend attack Paul Heyman on RAW and lay him out.

#5 Sasha Banks returns and attacks Becky Lynch

Could it finally be time for The Boss to return to the WWE?

A lot of people thought that Sasha Banks was returning at SummerSlam last night but it never happened. If things are in place, WWE could do it tonight. We all know Becky Lynch needs an exciting feud and who better than 'The Boss', especially as a heel.

Banks could return and attack Lynch on RAW during a promo or after a match. Sasha could help elevate Lynch even more because we know that she's one of the best women WWE have. Her incredible match with Ronda Rousey proved that.

