6 unannounced matches we'll probably get at WWE SummerSlam

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.87K   //    17 Jul 2019, 19:13 IST

Could we see Kevin Owens Vs. Shane McMahon and a demonic clash?
Could we see Kevin Owens Vs. Shane McMahon and a demonic clash?

WWE's SummerSlam comes at an interesting time for WWE. It's traditionally their second-biggest pay-per-view of the year and it's their last real chance to put on a great show before their impending Fox deal comes to fruition.

It's also the first pay-per-view that we'll see following Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's appointments as Executive Directors of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live respectively. This means it'll be our first real chance to see what a big WWE show will look like with the aforementioned pair overseeing things.

With all of the above in mind, it seems clear that WWE will want to pull out all of the stops for their Summer spectacular, putting on as many dream matches as they possibly can to entertain the WWE Universe.

Unfortunately, the matches announced so far, whilst intriguing, aren't exactly setting the world alight. We have a rematch between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title, Becky Lynch is defending her Raw Women's Title against Natalya in the challengers home-nation of Canada and Bayley has offered Ember Moon a friendly chance at the SmackDown Women's Title.

It's a good start, but there are plenty more matches to be announced, several of which were teased or set-up on this week's post-Extreme Rules Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live. So let's take a look at some of the matches we'll likely see at SummerSlam to make it a fantastic show.

#6. 'Demon' Finn Balor Vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Is Wyatt alluding to a Summerslam clash between himself and Finn Balor

Bray Wyatt finally made his return to the ring this week and 'The Fiend' attacked Finn Balor, ambushing him and laying him low with a devastating Sister Abigail. Unfortunately for Balor, this seems like only the beginning of his issues with Wyatt's new character.

Wyatt took to Twitter after his re-debut and indicated that he had unfinished business with Finn Balor and that the pair of them will put on a 'spectacle'. Where better to put on a spectacle than at SummerSlam?

The biggest question on everyone's lips isn't whether or not Balor and Wyatt will clash at SummerSlam, that seems a given, but instead, it's whether or not we'll get 'Demon' Finn Balor Vs. 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has indicated that the current plan is for this to happen which would definitely create a lot of intrigue given that Balor is undefeated as 'The Demon' but many would expect Wyatt to get the win given he's just returned.


