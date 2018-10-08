6 ways Bray Wyatt could return on Raw

Wyatt is set to return to WWE

A victim of WWE’s stop-start pushes, Bray Wyatt has often featured in storylines which have done more harm than good to his career.

While Bray started his main roster career in a dominating fashion, picking up wins against the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, and the Shield, the hype around him started to die out soon after his feud with John Cena ended. Since then, he has not won a single feud against a major WWE superstar.

The problem was never about the 'Eater of Worlds' not getting the spotlight, but it was about how he was presented under that spotlight. He talked the talk, to his opponents, but did not walk the walk.

The mysterious wrestler's career defines what 'inconsistent booking' really means. Take this for instance, last year, he was defending the WWE Championship in one of the main events at WrestleMania, whereas this year, he didn't even find a place on the main matchcard and was relegated to the pre-show.

WWE has kept Bray off the TV tapings since Matt Hardy's retirement announcement and, now, there are plans to relaunch him with a new purpose on the red brand.

Let's take a look at the '6 ways Bray Wyatt could return on Raw'.

#5 With Sister Abigail as his manager

The introduction of psychotic sibling duo can light up Monday nights

Sister Abigail has always been a key figure in Bray Wyatt’s career without even being present in person. The charismatic wrestler has always mentioned her in his promos; not to ignore the fact he has also named his finisher after her.

After Randy Orton burnt the compound where Abigail was supposedly buried, Bray came out dressed in a drag claiming Sister Abigail was still alive. Since then, the idea of a creepy-looking woman managing Bray has been circulating the online wrestling forums and has also been liked by many readers.

Over past few years, there have been countless speculations about the prospect of the demonic character appearing on TV, with reports of several female wrestlers being considered to slot in the uncanny role.

When Wyatt returns to Raw tapings, he may choose to do so with a resurrected Sister Abigail accompanying him to the ring. Abigail's identity has always been a well-debated mystery, WWE can use this to their advantage and freely cast an appropriate person in this role.

Even though there seems to be no good logic in continuing the 'Sister Abigail' story, it is still an idea worth exploring. Having a charismatic figure as his manager could give Bray Wyatt the momentum he needs right now.

