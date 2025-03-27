6 Ways Triple H can improve WWE

Triple H has been positively leading the creative process of WWE since his elevation to the responsibility. Many fans have been content with the way he has been building certain storylines and superstars.

Ad

In recent months, some stars and stories have lagged behind others, showing that the Chief Content Officer (CCO) could be tiring out after building some big rivalries and matches. During his time at the helm, Vince McMahon made several questionable choices that led to fans turning off the product, and Triple H should avoid making such mistakes under his current reign.

With that said, check out the six ways Triple H can improve WWE.

Ad

Trending

#6. Increase unscripted promos

WWE has some of the best talkers in the industry currently who have gotten fans interested in promo segments again. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Paul Heyman are among the best mic workers in the company’s history.

Unscripted promos allow superstars to speak their hearts out to fans and work off their energy to deliver the best possible moments in and out of the ring. Meanwhile, scripted promos sometimes leave a lot to be desired as they’re not from the heart and may not get the message across too well.

Ad

Triple H could allow more senior superstars to cut unscripted promos to work better with the crowd. The result could see a much better connection between the superstars and the WWE Universe.

#5. Unify the men’s tag team titles

The men’s tag team championships are among the most valuable and prestigious titles in the industry. WWE unified the titles not too long ago and gave The Usos a good run with them.

Ad

Currently, fans have seen several tag teams struggle to make it big and get to the top of the company. The Street Profits currently hold the WWE Tag Team Titles, while The Viking Raiders are the reigning World Tag Team Champions.

Neither team has shown the same level of intent to get the tag team division over in recent months. It looks like the creative team is struggling to build up the tag team roster of the company.

Ad

Triple H could unify the tag team titles again to build one team and give others a chance to grow around them. This would make the competition more fierce and allow the creative team to focus on giving more value to the division.

#4. Build proper mid-card champions

Ad

The mid-card titles have had the hot potato effect in the past. WWE has used the title to keep several mid-card stars busy and rewarded them with short reigns.

Currently, Bron Breakker is leading the RAW brand with the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, LA Knight has juggled the United States Championship on SmackDown.

Both men are seen as future world champions, and Triple H could use the titles to build them before giving them the top championships. In the future, the creative team could start putting the title on whoever is locked in as a potential future world champion and give them a proper reign to build the mid-card and also prepare them for the bigger stage.

Ad

#3. Triple H should stop relying on part-timers

Vince McMahon had a habit of bringing back stars of yesterday for some big matches. WWE fans saw top names like Goldberg, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and others come in and wreck their final few matches for the company.

Triple H could learn from the mistakes and distance himself from part-time performers. The full-timers are working hard and have proven themselves over the years to earn some big matches when the time is right.

Ad

Instead of bringing back Goldberg or giving the spotlight to part-timers like Logan Paul, The Game could focus on the big names who are working hard through the year to earn their spots.

#2. Book some shocking moments on regular televised shows

Ad

RAW’s move to Netflix has seen WWE build some big segments and surprises for the show ahead of premium live events. However, the company has mostly relied on the PLEs to give fans some big surprises and returns to make headlines.

Triple H could change things around and have regular episodes of RAW and SmackDown also pack some surprises. The move will keep shows more unpredictable and keep fans invested weekly to watch what goes down during big segments.

Ad

Changing things around and having top stars return on weekly shows rather than PLEs could give fans more reasons to tune in every week. This could help the shows’ overall ratings.

#1. Book more soap opera storylines in WWE

Ad

The Bloodline saga gave fans some of the best segments and moments in WWE history. It led to many fans referring to the final few storylines of the faction as cinema.

Triple H has also built some interesting storylines in recent months. The recent storyline involving The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena caught fans off guard.

The storyline has the potential to go big and make WrestleMania 41 more interesting for fans. Triple H could continue building such soap opera storylines like The Bloodline’s on both RAW and SmackDown to keep fans engrossed in the product.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback