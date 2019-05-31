6 Ways WWE could punish Brock Lesnar next week on Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar could face punishment Monday Night on Raw

Brock Lesnar is Mr. Money in the Bank for 2019, but it appears that when he showed up on Monday Night Raw and turned the briefcase into a boombox, Stephanie McMahon felt that he was disrespecting the WWE.

Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston were awaiting his choice of who he would cash in on and when he would cash in his Money in the Bank contract before he found out that he had a year to decide and never announced his opponent.

WWE released a video on their Twitter page a short time ago where Stephanie McMahon assured the WWE Universe that Lesnar would be punished for his actions since he disrespected the Money in the Bank contract and the company's two main champions with his actions.

.@StephMcMahon promises that she, the McMahon Family and the Executive Team will be taking action against @HeymanHustle & @BrockLesnar after their disrespectful actions on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/esSW1fEZqE — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2019

In the past, Lesnar has been punished but it has never been anything worth writing about since he's WWE's biggest star and the company wouldn't want to make him angry, so will this time be the same?

#6 Brock Lesnar won't be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia

Lesnar is on the poster for Super ShowDown but doesn't actually have a match

Super ShowDown is next Friday and even though there is just over a week to go until the show, Lesnar's opponent is yet to be revealed. The Beast was one of the first stars announced for the show and it's unlikely that he wouldn't want to make the trip to The Middle East since it's a huge payday for him, but WWE could decide to add a storyline to the fact that he isn't actually going.

Lesnar was originally planned to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins in Jeddah, but that might not happen now since Rollins is defending his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin. It's unknown why creative changed the idea but what is known is the fact that if Lesnar heads over to Saudi Arabia then he will be the recipient of quite a large payday when he doesn't even have a match at present.

