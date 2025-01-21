6 Women's Royal Rumble facts every WWE fan must know before the 2025 edition

Since its introduction in 2018, the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match has elevated the excitement levels of an already exciting titular premium live event. Since the match's concept was just recently introduced, several interesting records may not be broken anytime soon.

The first-ever WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match took place in 2018, and it started with the erstwhile Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone) and Becky Lynch in the first and second spots, respectively. Asuka eventually emerged as the inaugural winner.

In this list, we will look at six facts related to the Women's Royal Rumble Match ahead of the 2025 edition next week:

#6. & #5. The best and worst superstars in Women's Royal Rumble history

Although a winner garners the most praise after every 30-person Royal Rumble match, stars who spend the most time in the traditional match also come in for praise from fans and critics. However, some stars have also faced the ignominy of being eliminated in a matter of seconds.

The 2024 winner, Bayley, has spent the longest time in a single Women's Rumble Match. The Role Model spent one hour, three minutes, and three seconds. On the other hand, Bianca Belair has spent the most cumulative time at the Rumble. The EST of WWE's first entrance was in the 2020 event, where she lasted over 33 minutes.

In 2021, Belair spent 56 minutes and 49 seconds before emerging victorious. In 2022 and 2024, she spent over 47 minutes. For those wondering, Bianca defended the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss in the 2023 edition. Overall, The EST has spent three hours, five minutes, and 25 seconds in the 30-woman gimmick match.

On the other hand, Chelsea Green and Valhalla share the unfortunate record of being the quickest eliminations in Women's Royal Rumble history. Both were eliminated in five seconds, the former in the 2023 edition and the latter in 2024.

#4. Every single Women's Royal Rumble Match has featured a different winner

Since the gimmick match was introduced to the women's division in 2018, many notable names have won and gone on to have a title match at WrestleMania. However, one thing that makes the Women's Royal Rumble match different from the men's match is that it has so far featured different winners. While Asuka won the inaugural match, Becky Lynch emerged victorious in 2019. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair won in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Ronda Rousey triumphed in 2022, while Rhea Ripley and Bayley emerged victorious in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

As of this writing, 10 superstars have had more than one victory in the 30-man gimmick match, with Stone Cold Steve Austin holding the record at three. The WWE Hall of Famer is also one of four stars who won the contest back-to-back, the others being Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Cody Rhodes. Since the Women's Royal Rumble was only introduced in 2018, this statistic can still change.

#3. Lucky numbers in the Women's Royal Rumble

Due to the setup of the Rumble, it's obvious that the smartest number to enter is the 30th. However, this number hasn't featured any winners for the women's division.

As of this writing, entries at numbers three and 28 have had the joint-most winners at two. Bayley and Bianca Belair entered at three in 2024 and 2021, respectively, and emerged victorious. Meanwhile, the number 28 proved to be lucky for Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

#2. Superstars with the most runners-up finishes

If there's one position every WWE star doesn't want to end up in after a 30-person over-the-top-rope match, it's the runner-up spot. Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair have found themselves in this position twice.

Charlotte was the runner-up of the 2019 and 2022 editions of the match, while Morgan ended as second best in the 2023 and 2024 editions. To make matters worse, The Miracle Kid is currently the only female star who has ended up at the runner-up spot for two consecutive years.

#1. Rhea Ripley holds an impressive record in Women's Royal Rumble history

Rhea Ripley is the third star in the list of longest time spent in a single Women's Rumble Match at one hour, one minute, and eight seconds. The second spot is held by Naomi. Although The Eradicator does not own this record, she holds another one that is just as important.

The reigning Women's World Champion has so far participated in the 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 editions of the 30-woman match, and she currently holds the record for the most number of eliminations at 20.

