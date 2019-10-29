5 Women who could give AEW a boost

Britt Baker vs. AEW Champ Riho

I've been thinking about this a lot lately, and know I'm not the only one. It just feels like there's something missing from AEW programming.

Overall AEW has done a great job building it's roster. They have a solid main event scene with the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega. The company has also done a wonderful job of building up younger talent like Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Marco Stunt.

The AEW Tag Team Division is absolutely on fire right now. Establishing teams and showcasing that style of wrestling is an obvious priority for the company and they get major kudos for that. One thing that hasn't really seemed to be a priority so far, however, is the Women's Division.

In the brief time that Dynamite has been on TNT, the women have been given a single match every week to show what they can do. They haven't been given many behind the scenes segments either, which makes it difficult for the casual fan to get invested in them. Granted it has only been a month since Dynamite debuted and maybe things will change. Then again, a new infusion of talent could force a change.

Here are five female wrestlers that could give the AEW Women's Division a boost, and also help get the current females on AEW's roster see more screen time.

#5 Kelly Klein

3 Time Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein

'The Gatekeeper' has been the class of the Ring of Honor Women's Division since 2015. She went undefeated her first 18 months in the promotion and eventually won her first Women of Honor Championship in late 2018. Klein has now held the title a record three times.

Klein has strength and solid technical skills. She's shown the ability to put on great matches with just about anyone. Her match against 'Crazy' Mary Dobson (Sarah Logan) in ROH back in 2016 is one of my favorites.

Klein did re-sign with ROH back in January. While details of her contract are presently unknown, wrestling fans would love to see what she can do on a bigger stage, if the opportunity ever comes up.

