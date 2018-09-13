6 Words That Are Banned in WWE

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.45K // 13 Sep 2018, 01:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE is the biggest, most successful brand in all of professional wrestling. With hundreds of employees, and countless pieces of merchandise sold, it's evident that the McMahon run promotion has grown, from one of several small promotions in the U.S, to be the biggest show in the country, then the continent, and now the world.

Part of what makes the WWE to media juggernaut it is today is knowing what to say and what not to say.

For example, look at Jim Ross. Arguably the greatest commentator in history, JR's voice, and word-choice have added to so many classic moments, such as "as God as my witness, he is broken in half", to "the boyhood dream has come true, for Shawn Michaels, to simple repetition like "AUSTIN! AUSTIN! AUSTIN!"

But it's just as important knowing what not to say on WWE TV, and here are 6 words that are banned in WWE.

#6 Performance

Pro-Wrestling is a complicated art-form, as whilst many know the truth about the industry, the show aims to promote itself as a genuine battle between people who cannot stand each other.

This is why the word performance (and when describing a superstar, the word performer) are banned from being uttered on TV. The word connotes that the show is scripted and that the men and women on the show are just performing.

Now whilst this may be true, for those audience members who are able to suspend their disbelief, it can be a real disheartening thing to hear.

1 / 6 NEXT