6 WWE and AEW Superstars who are obsessed with online gaming

Several WWE and AEW Superstars have passions other than wrestling that help them from falling into the trap of mediocrity. Pro wrestling can be physically and mentally taxing, which is why Superstars try their hand at various other avenues that reinvigorate them and help them perform at their best level. One of the most popular forms of fan interaction platform for WWE and AEW Superstars is gaming.

Not only these performers have been open about their love for gaming, but they are also actively trying to carve out a business opportunity from the same. Here in this slideshow, we will look at six WWE and AEW Superstars who are obsessed with gaming.

#6 WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai

@DarthTacos Thank you SO much for the amazing birthday gifts - will help with my gaming channel!🕹👾🕹👾 #ByeSocialLife pic.twitter.com/ukZYpUynyP — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) May 7, 2016

WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai is currently in the midst of a career-defining heel run on the Black and Gold brand. Her tag team with Raquel Gonzalez has won plaudits from the fans, and they have advanced to the finals of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and are the favorites to win the tournament.

Apart from her exploits in the ring, Dakota Kai is obsessed with gaming if we go by her streams on her now-defunct Twitch account. Terming herself as a 'wannabe gamer', Kai streamed a variety of games like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. She has even expressed in several interviews that she would love to bring the gaming culture into WWE by basing her personality on characters of her favorite video games.

#5 AEW star Kenny Omega

Gaming influencers and streamers came by to compete in a match of speed and strategy with pro-wrestler @KennyOmegamanX’s at #E32019, and the gaming battles didn’t disappoint: https://t.co/IW0VA5iWJG #OMENxESPN pic.twitter.com/RBPGH04ipL — OMEN (@OMENbyHP) June 24, 2019

A lifelong gamer, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, has on several occasions revealed how much influenced he is by the gaming culture around the world. Not only has he based a lot of his character on the video games he grew up playing, but he also is an active part of AEW's video game division and contributes to the developments of the game the company is planning to put out in 2021.

One of the prominent reasons why he decided to live and work in Japan for a long part of his career was because of the rich gaming culture in the country. From his ring gear to the name of his finisher One-Winged Angel, Omega can be termed as the torchbearer for inculcating gaming culture into wrestling.