6 WWE daughters who are married to professional wrestlers 

WWE has been the main promotion in the wrestling world for so long now that the children of some of the company's biggest former stars are now dominating the business.

Several current and former stars have introduced their children to the industry over the years, and in turn, many of these second-generation stars have gone on to meet their future spouses.

The following list looks at just six daughters of WWE Superstars who are married to professional wrestlers.

#6. Natalya

Natalya is currently seen as a veteran in the business after being part of the women's division for more than a decade. She is the daughter of Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and the niece of Bret Hart. The former women's champion met her future husband while training in the Hart family Dungeon, and the two stars later went on to join WWE together.

Tyson Kidd and Natalya were members of The Hart Dynasty before being made cast members on Total Divas. It was as part of the reality TV show that the she and Tyson were able to share their wedding with the WWE Universe. The couple tied the knot on an episode of Total Divas back in 2013 and have now been together for almost a decade.

#5. Shaul Guerrero

Shaul Guerrero is the eldest daughter of Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and his wife, Vickie. The 31-year-old looked to follow in her parents' footsteps and was able to make an impact in NXT under the name Raquel Diaz. After a few years with the company, Guerrero requested her release and left around the same time as her mother in 2014.

While working for WWE, Guerrero met her future husband, Matthew Rehwoldt, who was known as Aiden English. The couple continued their relationship following her release and went on to marry in January 2016. Shaul has looked to make her return to the business and has even made several appearances for AEW.

#4. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in the history of the business and followed in her father's footsteps when she made her debut in WWE. The daughter of two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been on the company's main roster for seven years, and in that time, she has been able to lay stake to her Queen nickname.

Flair was also able to meet Andrade, who worked for WWE up until his release back in 2021. Andrade has since moved on to work for AEW, but the couple continued their relationship after getting engaged on New Year's Day in 2020. It was recently announced that the couple has now tied the knot as part of a huge ceremony in front of their closest friends and family.

#3. Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard has made a name for herself in several promotions over the years and even dipped her toe in WWE's water for a while. The daughter of Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard is also the first female wrestler to win the IMPACT Women's World Championship.

Like several other women in the business, Blanchard was able to meet her future husband, Daga, while working for IMPACT. The couple announced their engagement in November 2019 and went on to marry in August 2020. Daga has also been able to make a name for himself on Lucha Underground, where he is a former Trio Champion.

#2. WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she was taking time away from WWE after more than two decades at the helm. The daughter of Chairman Vince McMahon has been an integral part of the company for many years alongside her husband, Triple H.

The couple initially met while working on-screen together, before marrying in 2003. Triple H and Stephanie have since welcomed three daughters, and following a cardiac event last year, Triple H has been forced to retire from the business. The Game's duties in WWE have reportedly been cut back, and it appears that McMahon is now taking some time away in order to have some much-needed family time.

#1. Carmella

Carmella came to WWE as a relatively unknown second-generation superstar. It has since been revealed that she is the daughter of 90s star Paul Van Dale, who once wrestled for the company on a small scale.

Carmella has since worked her way up through the business and is a former women's champion in her own right. The former Miss Money in the Bank recently married fellow star Corey Graves after the couple had been dating for more than three years.

Graves wrestled for on the NXT brand before he was forced to retire following several concussions. The commentator was recently cleared to make his return to the ring and could return to action whenever the opportunity arises.

