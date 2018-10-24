×
6 WWE double champions who are still on the main roster

Biplab Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.94K   //    24 Oct 2018, 18:15 IST

Seth Rollins created history on Raw this week.
Seth Rollins created history on Raw this week.

What makes a wrestler a dominant force? Being the WWE Champion/Universal Champion? How about being a double champion? Yes, indeed there have been quite a number of instances when wrestlers were so dominant that WWE decided to put not just one but two straps on them.

Back in the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era, we witnessed some of the best wrestlers becoming double champions and reigning supreme over the roster. Diesel, Big Boss Man, Ken Shamrock, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Batista, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam all held two belts simultaneously.

With Seth Rollins becoming a Tag-Team Champion while still holding the Intercontinental Title on Raw this week, let's have a look at six double champions who are currently active on the main roster. Some of the wrestlers mentioned on this list are also part-timers but since they are slated to perform at upcoming Pay-per-views, they have been considered as well.

#6. Shawn Michaels


Shawn Michaels is one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time
Shawn Michaels is one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time

Shawn Michaels was a real show-stopper in the Attitude Era and is considered by many as the greatest in-ring performer of all time. Before the infamous Montreal Screwjob, Shawn Michaels won the European Championship after defeating the British Bulldog in 1997. He would then go on to win the WWF Championship at Survivor Series that year, to be crowned a double champion.

Earlier in 1995, the pairing of Diesel and Shawn Michaels was the most dominant duo in the company. Nicknamed 'Dudes with Attitude', they held the Tag-Team championships on numerous occasions and one such reign included Shawn Michaels being the Intercontinental Champion as well.

Interesting to note, Michaels was also the company's first Grand Slam champion and this would pave the way for an elite group of superstars that were the most decorated champions during their era.


Biplab Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
Engineer by profession. Wrestling fan at heart. Pro-Wrestling is just......TOO SWEET!! Woop! Woop!
