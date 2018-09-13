6 WWE feuds that need to happen in 2019

In 2018, the WWE Universe has been amazed with some shocking and historic feuds. From Shinsuke Nakamura betraying us all (as well as AJ Styles) at WrestleMania, to the reunion of the Sheild a few weeks ago, to Charlotte Flair going to war with former best friend Becky Lynch.

But with 2018 drawing to a close, we need to look at 2019, and what we can expect from the superstars of RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT. Plus with the upcoming launch of NXT UK, presumably next year, there's gonna be more opportunities for feuds than ever before.

A good feud really brings something special to the table. An iconic feud can change the world of pro-wrestling, case in point: Austin Vs McMahon. And now, things are no different.

Here are 6 feuds that need to happen in 2019.

#6 Daniel Bryan Vs AJ Styles

Two of the most gifted superstars on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have shown that to be a champion doesn't require being 6 foot 6 and 300lbs.

Instead, the smaller, faster superstars have earned countless fans with their wrestling styles (pardon the pun) and natural charisma.

Since returning from his retirement earlier this year, Bryan has feuded with the A-Lister The Miz, staying away from the WWE Championship, which Styles has held since November.

Bryan and Miz are due to compete at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, with the winner earning a number one contender spot for the WWE Championship.

If successful, Bryan will have taken his first step to reclaiming the gold, though Styles won't make it easy for the leader of the YES! Movement.

