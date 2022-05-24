Talent previously from the WWE NXT UK brand is currently all over WWE programming. In fact, over twelve superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have been prominently featured on the brand since its introduction in 2018.

Rhea Ripley and Doudrop from RAW are NXT UK alumni. Butch, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Ridge Holland are all former stars from the British brand and currently reside as part of SmackDown. Meanwhile, NXT is housing Alba Fyre, A-Kid, Fabian Aichner, Pretty Deadly, GYV, and Nathan Frazer.

Despite the wealth of talent stretched across WWE, the British brand still has several other wrestlers who are ready to be moved over to the United States. Some may be ready for the main roster, while others may best fit on NXT for some extra seasoning. Nevertheless, many are ready to move forward in their careers.

Below are 6 WWE NXT UK stars ready to be promoted.

#6 . Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, Moustache Mountain, are ready to move on from NXT UK

Moustache Mountain

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven pre-date NXT UK. Moustache Mountain was an intergral part of the various United Kingdom Championship Tournament events which ultimately led to the formation of the brand. Alongside Pete Dunne and Wolfgang, they were arguably the pillars of the show.

Since then, they have done all there is to do. The pair have held tag team gold for both the British brand but also for NXT in the United States. Tyler Bate is an NXT UK Triple Crown winner, having held the Heritage Cup, tag team titles, and the top title. Bate was the first ever United Kingdom Champion.

Putting accolades aside, the duo are ready for a bigger opportunity. Tyler Bate is one of the best in-ring talents in the entire company. Meanwhile, Trent Seven is an excellent speaker. The two stars compliment each other perfectly, and they should be brought to the United States sooner rather than later.

#4. Noam Dar has been ready for quite some time

Noam Dar has already competed on RAW. He joined WWE in 2016 following the success of the Cruiserweight Classic. He was part of the WWE Cruiseweight division on RAW and later part of the 205 Live brand. He also competed for NXT at various points before joining NXT UK full time in 2019.

Despite having six years of experience in WWE alone, Dar is only 28 years old. Some would argue that the Scottish Supernova is still years from even reaching his prime. Yet, he's already one of the better wrestlers in WWE today. His matches are excellent and he has plenty of charisma. Dar particularly excels as a heel.

With his longevity in the company, he has only improved over time. Still, he's been ready for promotion for some time. Dar and the Supernova Sessions could really make NXT 2.0 an even better program each week.

#3. Isla Dawn's character fits the main roster perfectly

NXT UK @NXTUK @satomurameiko has already beaten @IslaDawn , but after her black mist attack, The Final Boss must now enter the darkness to put an end to “The Modern Day Witch.” #NXTUK .@satomurameiko has already beaten @IslaDawn, but after her black mist attack, The Final Boss must now enter the darkness to put an end to “The Modern Day Witch.” #NXTUK https://t.co/LQNFF4enJl

The White Witch is everything the main roster would want in a superstar. She is an attractive woman with a standout and unique look. She has a gimmick and plenty of personality. On top of that, Isla Dawn can go when it comes to ring work. She's a very solid performer.

With WWE's love for supernatural characters like The Undertaker, Kane, The Fiend, and Alexa Bliss, Isla would be a perfect fit for RAW or SmackDown. She could potentially team up with Alexa Bliss or just have a singles run. Whatever she does, the character will stand out. She's ready to be a star in the United States.

#2. Meiko Satomura is a world class wrestler

Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura makes for an interesting case. On the one hand, her role is bigger than just that of a competitor. The NXT UK Women's Champion also serves as a coach at the NXT UK Performance Center. On the flip side, if anybody from NXT UK can deliver, it would be Meiko.

The Final Boss of NXT UK would shake up any division she ended up in. On NXT, she could further help train the younger, upcoming female talent. Meanwhile, on the main roster, Meiko could have several dream matches with the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and others. Her age and experience may work against her, but Meiko could certainly deliver if given a chance elsewhere.

#1. Blair Davenport has all the tools to be a main roster star

Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport has only had six matches as part of the NXT UK brand. Blair won the bulk of those, going undefeated until she lost to Meiko Satomura twice. Meiko bested Blair in the first match and Davenport had to forfeit the second match due to injury. Unfortunately, the injury slowed her trajectory in NXT UK and she's yet to return to action.

Despite such a short history with the brand, Blair Davenport is ready to move on. She doesn't need to move over due to being stale or for having accomplished everything there is to do on WWE NXT UK. Instead, she is just talented enough and seasoned enough for NXT or even the main roster already. If Davenport does make the move, she'll make sure to spread her message of "enemies of Blair beware" to every corner of WWE.

All six of these superstars are ready to join RAW, Smackdown, or NXT stateside. Whether or not they will, or when they will, remains to be seen. Regardless, if these NXT UK talents make their way to the main roster, the WWE Universe will be in for a treat.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Anirudh