Alexa Bliss recently made her return to WWE programming. Thus far, The Goddess has successfully defeated former WWE Official Sonya Deville on a few occasions. For now, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't shown any signs of friendship or new alliances being formed.

With the recent news that the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have now been vacated, this could be the perfect opportunity to put Alexa back into the championship picture. The question then arises as to who her partner could be. Should Alexa be paired with a former friend? Perhaps someone new? There are several quality options to choose from.

Below are 4 potential WWE tag team partners for Alexa Bliss.

#4. Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss could reform their successful team

@AlexaBliss_WWE is taking these mind games to a completely new level. #WWERaw

Superhero Nikki A.S.H. and the Goddess Alexa Bliss do not appear as though they would fit in together. Despite that, it was only a couple years ago where Nikki Cross and Bliss were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The coffee-loving pair were quite successful as a unit.

Since then, Nikki has gone from an outcast persona to a superhero. Meanwhile, Alexa went from The Goddess to a Fiend-like character. Now Little Miss Bliss seems to possibly be an amalgamation of her two personas.

The characters seemingly clash, but that was their charm originally. Nikki may be with Doudrop, but they've not started with much momentum. It would be in Nikki's best interest to reform her team with The Goddess. This helps propel both women while also allowing for the duo to become the three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#3. Shotzi could be a completely new partner for The Goddess

Shotzi with Megan Morant

Shotzi remains one of the most underutilized talents in WWE. The SmackDown wrestler has all of the attributes someone would want in a superstar. All she really needs to excel is opportunity. It's possible that a team with Alexa Bliss is the very opportunity Shotzi needs.

Alexa Bliss has been on the main roster for six years now. She has a lot of familiarity with the audience and credibility. It would benefit Shotzi tremendously to team up with a star such as The Goddess. The pair could be credible threats to any other tag team in the division, or potentially even the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Afterwards, a feud between the two would be very memorable.

#2. The White Witch of NXT UK could be Bliss' next partner

Perhaps the most out-of-the-box option for Alexa Bliss' tag team partner comes from NXT UK. Yet, despite the choice appearing odd at first, Isla Dawn may be the perfect selection.

The White Witch of NXT UK has some similarities with the Alexa Bliss character. Isla has a "scary" persona that includes creepy laughter and dark imagery. This is clearly quite similar to Little Miss Bliss' gimmick from the past year and a half. Both Isla and Bliss have very theatrical gimmicks too, which could compliment each other.

Dawn recently lost to Meiko Satomura, potentially indicating the end of her time on the UK brand. Doudrop has proven that WWE isn't afraid to pick someone straight from NXT UK and bring them to the main roster, so perhaps The White Witch will join the RAW brand in the near future.

#1. Alexa could join Judgment Day and team up with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Edge

With Judgment Day revealing that the faction isn't done recruiting new members. Thus far, Edge has recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, so any character with a somber or dark persona could possibly join the stable. Of all the RAW Superstars who potentially fit that bill, Alexa Bliss may be the best choice.

Since making her return to RAW, The Goddess hasn't had much character development. While she may no longer be a creepy, evil swinging maniac, that isn't certain to last. Perhaps Edge recruiting Little Miss Bliss would keep that side of her on-screen.

If that were the case, Bliss and Rhea Ripley would make for quite the tag team. Both have held WWE Women's Tag Team Championship gold before along with having proven track records as solo stars. Plus, Edge would certainly want the power that holding championships brings. If his team won the belts, it'd only further strengthen Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not Alexa Bliss returns to the WWE women's tag team division. If so, the eyes of the WWE Universe will be glued to their screens to see if she can once again succeed.

