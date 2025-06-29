6 WWE stars who can realistically return before the end of 2025

There were plenty of surprises at WWE Night of Champions, including the return of Tonga Loa from injury and the debut of Hikuleo. They helped Solo Sikoa defeat Jacob Fatu to become the new United States Champion.

Loa has been out since Survivor Series: WarGames due to a torn bicep in his left arm. He certainly wouldn't be the last injured star to return to television this year.

Here are six stars who could realistically make a comeback before the end of 2025.

#6. Ilja Dragunov has been absent since September

The Mad Dragon Ilja Dragunov suffered a knee injury in September last year, needing surgery to repair the damage to his ACL. The recovery period is expected to be around six months to a year, and there were rumors that he was already training at the WWE Performance Center earlier this year.

While there's no concrete timeline on his return, it's safe to assume that he'll be back before the end of 2025. The midcard of WWE RAW needs a boost, and Dragunov seems to be the perfect star to reignite it, possibly facing Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

#5. Kiana James has been out for more than a year

It has been more than a year since Kiana James vanished from WWE television due to an undisclosed leg injury. James recently shared that she underwent knee surgery and is on the road to recovery. She has barely made a name for herself on the main roster yet, so she needs to have a big return.

Due to the possibility of an ACL injury, she could take up to 12 months to fully recover. It's unclear if she's already ramping up her conditioning and aiming for a return soon. Nevertheless, she'll likely join the fray of the RAW women's division as soon as she gets cleared.

#4. Tama Tonga is recovering from an undisclosed injury

As mentioned above, Tonga Loa returned from a torn bicep at Night of Champions. He aligned himself with Solo Sikoa again, helping the former Tribal Chief become the new United States Champion. With his win, Sikoa became the first man to pin Jacob Fatu in WWE.

Tama Tonga was nowhere in sight as he recovered from an undisclosed injury. It will be interesting to see if he'll join his brothers in the Bloodline or become an unlikely ally for The Samoan Werewolf. Unless it's a serious neck injury, fans should expect Tama to be back on television later this year.

#3. Rey Mysterio could be back in WWE by August

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio missed WrestleMania 41 due to a groin injury. He was replaced by Rey Fenix, who failed to beat El Grande Americano at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Mysterio is still working on his return, possibly in August.

With El Grande Americano's alter ego, Chad Gable, out with a shoulder injury, it will be interesting to see if Mysterio goes after American Made. RAW's tag team division is also in need of a boost, and he and Dragon Lee might be a better choice than Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

#2. Drew McIntyre is on a hiatus

After a hellacious Steel Cage Match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event, Drew McIntyre was written off television and went on a hiatus. McIntyre has evolved into a main-event caliber talent, and he deserves another push at the top of the card upon his return.

McIntyre's prospects on SmackDown could be clear, especially if WWE is still undecided on who would dethrone John Cena. The Scottish Warrior deserves the honor since he has elevated his character to new heights after his storyline with CM Punk.

#1. Bianca Belair's return is imminent

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, suffered broken fingers in her left hand at WrestleMania 41. Belair has only appeared on television twice since it happened amid her recovery. Her recovery timeline falls around August, and she could be back by SummerSlam.

With Jade Cargill as Queen of the Ring and Naomi as Ms. Money in the Bank, the story between the three women just got a whole lot spicier. Tiffany Stratton needs a challenger, which also presents an opportunity for Belair. Belair has a lot of directions to go once she is cleared for in-ring action again.

