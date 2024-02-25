7 WWE stars who don't have a direction for WrestleMania 40

WWE Elimination Chamber was the last Premium Live Event on the Road To WrestleMania 40 and it played a pivotal role in shaping up the card for the extravaganza. Several superstars punched their tickets to The Show of Shows at the spectacular event in Perth and the storylines saw a shift of gears.

However, there is a long list of superstars whose itinerary for the biggest event of the year is still obscure. It even includes some big names who have been part of the grand event multiple times in their careers. Let's look at seven WWE Superstars who don't have a direction for WrestleMania 40.

#7. Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE and has headlined multiple WrestleMania in the past. However, The Viper's road to Mania this year is up in the air. He lost the Men's Elimination Chamber match, where he could have punched his tickets for The Show of Shows.

Orton is one of the biggest names in the company and WWE will seemingly find a way to put him on the cards for WrestleMania 40. There is a good possibility that he could be involved in a feud with Logan Paul for the United States Championship, as The Maverick cost him the Elimination Chamber match.

#6. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most polarising superstars on the main roster. He was involved in a major feud with Rey Mysterio last year, which culminated at WrestleMania 39. However, the 26-year-old does not have a direction for The Show of Shows this year.

He is not involved in any specific storylines on Monday Night RAW at the moment and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the Latino Heat at the biggest event of the year. Dominik Mysterio might compete in a singles match at WrestleMania 40.

#5. Liv Morgan

When it comes to the WWE Women's Division, Liv Morgan is one of the most notable names. The 29-year-old had the opportunity to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, she failed to do so, thus ending up directionless for The Show of Shows.

WWE could involve Morgan in the spectacular event by putting her in a singles match. There's a good possibility that she could face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 40, as WWE showcased the rift between the two superstars aptly in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

#4. Bobby Lashley

Like all the abovementioned superstars, Bobby Lashley's direction for The Showcase of the Immortals is also up in the air. Despite getting an opportunity, he couldn't make it count in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The All Mighty missed last year's WrestleMania and WWE wouldn't want Lashley to be absent again.

Lashley is currently involved in a storyline with Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain. His feud with the faction is likely to culminate at The Grandest Stage of Them All, as the WWE Universe could see him in a singles match with Kross.

#3. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is a name that remains the talk of the town. Ever since his main roster debut, WWE has been keeping him in the limelight and building him as a top heel on the roster. However, the Aussie Icon currently has no direction for WrestleMania 40.

WWE might have hinted at what his plans are for the Philadelphia extravaganza. Grayson Waller could have a match with John Cena at The Showcase of the Immortals this year. While there are no reports about it yet, Waller dropping Cena's name in the Elimination Chamber press event could be a hint at it.

#2. Sami Zayn

One of the top superstars who could miss The Show of Shows this year is Sami Zayn. With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, Zayn has been wandering directionless on Monday Night RAW. While he headlined Mania last year, he is nowhere to be found on the card this year.

His storyline currently seems to be quite obscure, as Zayn has been portrayed as the underdog. WWE could have different plans in mind for the Canadian superstar, as there are currently no reports on his status for WrestleMania 40.

#1. Bianca Belair has no direction for WrestleMania 40

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest names in the WWE Women's Division. She has been in the title picture at the last three consecutive WrestleMania events. However, this year, things have taken a tempestuous turn as her road to The Show of Shows is still unclear.

Belair failed to secure her spot for Mania at the Women's Elimination Chamber match, thus losing the opportunity to be part of the extravaganza in Philadelphia. While nothing is clear as of now, The EST is rumored to lock horns with Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40 in a singles match.