6 WWE stars who should join Jey Uso in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: 2023 favorite, rising star & more

Jey Uso was the first to declare for the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Instead of qualifying contests like in the past, some stars will be allowed to enter the match upon declaration.

Many of the WWE Universe hope that Main Event Jey Uso will win the 2024 contest. Unfortunately for him, the current roster is full of other popular stars or newer faces who could shake up the landscape of RAW and SmackDown.

With the Premium Live Event about a month away, these six stars should join Jey Uso in the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

#6. Kevin Owens is a valuable member of the roster

When he was a heel, Kevin Owens would have been the perfect Money in the Bank Winner. He was conniving, remorseless, and eager to take advantage of any opportunity.

Over the years, however, several winners haven't had much success with the briefcase. Otis lost his case, while Baron Corbin and Austin Theory were unsuccessful in their cash-in attempts.

Owens is a trusted and reliable veteran who would have run with the ball had he been given it. If he's due for a heel turn, he could turn on Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes by winning Money in the Bank. At the very least, he could be in the match to prevent the Bloodline from winning.

#5. Carmelo Hayes has a bright future in WWE

Carmelo Hayes could get another big opportunity in Money in the Bank.

Some fans will say that Gunther should be in the ladder match, but he has already earned a title shot at SummerSlam by winning the King of the Ring Tournament.

Giving him two huge opportunities back-to-back would be too reminiscent of Vince McMahon's booking of a star like John Cena, Roman Reigns, or Charlotte Flair.

Hayes is clearly a building block for the future, evidenced by his inclusion in the tournament.

He fell to Randy Orton but also challenged the top star of the company - Cody Rhodes - on his first night as an official member of the SmackDown roster.

#4. Bron Breakker has been running through the competition

Bron Breakker has felt disrespected since being drafted by RAW.

Bron Breakker was earmarked for future success the night he made his NXT 2.0 debut. He squashed LA Knight and went on to become a two-time NXT Champion. Breakker has delivered on the faith from management, so it's not like it was undeserved.

Since joining the main roster, he's been an unstoppable force of nature that Adam Pearce cannot control. Part of Bron's anger comes from being left out of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Breakker will be a champ sooner than later, so he'll be included in the Money in the Bank match. If not, he could be the next Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Solo Sikoa may try to secure the briefcase

The Bloodline having the briefcase would cause chaos for both shows. [Image: WWE Twitter]

One easy way to "keep Cody Rhodes in check" would be for Solo Sikoa to win Money in the Bank. His profile had risen since WrestleMania 40, when he acted as the interim Tribal Chief while Roman Reigns was away from WWE.

Due to family business, he wasn't in last year's match, but his recent push suggests he could be an even bigger player. Tama Tonga was in the King of the Ring Tournament, so Sikoa should also look for big title opportunities.

If he does enter the match, it would provide the potential for other participants to work against him. The other stars in the contest would offset any Bloodline interference.

#2. Finn Balor could represent The Judgment Day in the ladder match

Finn Balor has been in a few Money in the Bank ladder matches in the past.

With Damian Priest holding the World Heavyweight Championship, having another member of the Judgment Day in the ladder match would continue to sow discord in the group.

Finn Balor or Dominik Mysterio would be perfect additions for different reasons. Balor tried to win the World Heavyweight Title last summer but had Priest looming in the background. Fans would hang on every moment Mysterio touched the case.

If The Prince is in the match, his motives would be questioned as long as Priest is the World Heavyweight Champion. Balor has lost a lot of important matches lately, so paying him back with the Money in the Bank case would be fitting.

#1. LA Knight was last year's favorite to win Money in the Bank

LA Knight needs to participate this year in the ladder match to ensure some fans are happy with the result. He was the last person to touch the case before Priest ultimately pulled it down.

The Megastar and Jey Uso are two of the most popular stars who deserve some signature wins/moments from bookers. Both performers have been unsuccessful in their title endeavors over the last two years.

Knight could be going after the United States Championship due to recent interactions with Logan Paul. If that's the case, he may not be included in the match. Knight should be part of the 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match despite his encounters with Paul.

