Some unfortunate news about Rhea Ripley has emerged from WWE before the next episode of RAW. A recent report noted that Ripley suffered an injury during Liv Morgan's attack during last week's episode of RAW.

Morgan blindsided The Eradicator backstage as part of her revenge tour. Ripley put Morgan out of action last summer with a shoulder injury.

If Rhea Ripley is forced to vacate her title on the next episode of RAW, WWE could find a new champion in a few ways. One could be a tournament, while another could be a series of triple threats like the one used to determine Cody Rhodes' challenger for Backlash.

However the next champion is determined, the next six WWE women should compete for the Women's World title if Rhea Ripley is forced to vacate.

#6. Asuka faced Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37

The Empress of Tomorrow has faced all of WWE's top women, but she lost her title to Ripley at WrestleMania 37. Currently, Asuka and Kairi Sane are the Women's Tag Team Champions.

That situation might change if Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill go after the tag team belts. That could free Damage CTRL up to pursue other titles since Iyo Sky also lost the WWE Women's title at WrestleMania 40.

Asuka is one of WWE's most complete stars yet has always played second fiddle to Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair. She should be involved in any matches to determine a new champion.

#5. Bianca Belair is always in the title picture

Bianca Belair can refocus her energy away from Damage CTRL.

While it would be more of the same for WWE's title scenes, Bianca Belair could easily slot into a championship program. She's still extremely popular with the crowd and is one of the company's super faces.

It'd be nice for The EST to do work outside of the title scene, but unfortunate situations often call for a dependable replacement.

Belair has proven to be a great champion and popular force in the women's division. If she did win, a match against Ripley would be easy to book for a big show like SummerSlam or WrestleMania 41.

#4. Nia Jax faced Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber event

Nia Jax probably wants another shot at the Women's World Championship

Nia Jax faced Ripley for the championship on two occasions. One was in a multi-woman match at Crown Jewel late last year. The other was in the main event of the Elimination Chamber event in Perth.

Ripley overcame her bigger foe, displaying power that has helped her become one of WWE's top women.

Nia Jax is a heat magnet like Dominik Mysterio, so a championship reign from her would likely shift the dynamics around the title. Whoever could beat Jax would be heavily cheered. To keep her relevant in the division, Nia Jax should be considered.

#3. Becky Lynch needs a direction after WrestleMania 40

The Man may get another chance to become a Champion.

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in the opening contest of WrestleMania 40. Lynch needed to test herself against the current star who is considered the best in the division. Mami cleanly won the match.

Lynch didn't appear on the RAW after WrestleMania 40. If the injury news is true, however, then The Man might get another shot at the Women's World title. Lynch is still over with the crowd, so her competing for the belt isn't a bad idea.

If Big Time Becks does succeed Ripley as the Champion, then WWE can revisit the feud between The Man and The Eradicator.

#2. Iyo Sky could move to RAW

Iyo Sky could look to add another title to her trophy case.

Other stars like Zoey Stark or Shayna Baszler could vie for the title since they are members of RAW. But if past booking is any indication, officials will probably rely on former main-roster champs.

Iyo Sky dropped the WWE Women's title to Bayley at WrestleMania 40. She's still one of the best performers in the company. It would be easy for her to pivot to challenging for the other singles title on the main roster.

It could also lead Damage CTRL to be drafted to RAW if that championship stays on Monday Nights. Sky is an exciting star who could cross brands to win another title. That method was used to fill the men's Elimination Chamber match.

#1. Liv Morgan has been gunning for Rhea Ripley

Since it was during an attack from Liv Morgan that Rhea Ripley was injured, Morgan is a slam-dunk name to compete for the Women's World Championship. She's been the runner-up in the last two Royal Rumbles as well as in the Elimination Chamber match in Perth.

When she returned, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed she was on a revenge tour. Ripley injured Morgan last summer and cost her six months of her career.

If Ripley does vacate the belt, Liv Morgan can claim that she got her ultimate revenge on Rhea Ripley by costing her the title. Morgan could then attempt to win the belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback