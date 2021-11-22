6 Former WWE stars who are surprisingly open to a return

Over the past year, WWE has released in excess of 80 wrestlers due to budget cuts. Being let go isn't the end for these performers as they can always make a name for themselves in the thriving professional wrestling landscape and return to the world's biggest promotion with a fresh coat of paint.

Several superstars have been enticed to jump ship to AEW, which has played an integral role in revitalizing the industry. However, once their contracts are done, they may be tempted to return to WWE. The presence of two massive companies is a boon for wrestlers, who can leverage them against each other.

Moving back and forth will not only keep the performers fresh but also create a sense of intrigue around both products.

With that being said, here are 5 former WWE Superstars who are open to returning:

#6 Could Jon Moxley make a surprise return to WWE?

Jon Moxley -- who previously wrestled as Dean Ambrose -- is a significant part of WWE history due to his days as a member of The Shield. The Hounds of Justice were incredibly popular during their run, and all three members of the group went on to become world champions.

However, Moxley's run as a singles act was underwhelming. Despite showing glimpses of promise, he left WWE in 2019 after growing weary of playing a character that couldn't be taken seriously. He also felt shackled by the overly-scripted product.

He seems to be much happier in AEW, where he's afforded more creative leeway and is one of the biggest stars in the promotion. But, much to everyone's surprise, Moxley refused to rule out a return to WWE during an interview with Bleacher Report.

“You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.”

Once he finishes his stint with AEW, a return to WWE might just be the best thing for Jon Moxley. Roman Reigns, his old buddy from The Shield, might just be the biggest star in professional wrestling today, and the two of them could draw a lot of money in a high-profile feud.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku