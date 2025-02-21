6 WWE stars Triple H has given up on ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and the WWE roster is more stacked than ever. Over the past few months, there has been significant development within the roster, with some brand switches following RAW's move to Netflix.

Triple H has done a wonderful job with the amazing storylines and matches featured on TV every week. The King of Kings has managed to showcase almost every star on the roster to some extent each week but has yet to capitalize on some of the stars' potential.

The Game has seemingly given up on a few names and might want to repackage them to bring them back to the spotlight. Let's check out a few names that Triple H might have given up on.

#6. The Wyatt Sicks

During their debut, The Wyatt Sicks stole the spotlight with their introduction and WWE's management of their storylines. However, in recent months, things have changed. The faction suffered their first loss in WWE last December and was moved to SmackDown shortly after.

However, with reports of a star being injured, the faction has been sidelined. With Alexa Bliss' return, WWE has a massive opportunity to repackage the faction and bring them back into the spotlight.

#5. IYO SKY

Damage CTRL as a whole has been left out on RAW since Asuka and Kairi Sane went on hiatus from the company. IYO SKY was deemed to be the most impactful woman on the entire roster following her Women's title victory, but her momentum has waned over the past few months.

SKY also lost her Elimination Chamber qualifying match recently, which once again ruled her out of the title picture around WrestleMania. Heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All, there are seemingly no plans for the star, which is quite disappointing. A possible rivalry with a big name is something SKY needs to get herself back on top.

#4. Chad Gable

The leader of American Made, Chad Gable, has been on a hiatus for the past couple of weeks. The former Tag Team Champion has massive potential, which the world already knows, and might end up being a massive threat to a star like Bron Breakker and his reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

However, WWE may need to repackage the star and bring him out as a massive name, which could get him the spotlight he deserves. Further, a big feud could help him establish a reputation and enter the mid-card title scene.

#3. Dominik Mysterio

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has been featured as nothing but Liv Morgan's boyfriend. The star has a lot of potential in himself and proved to be one of the greatest heels of all time with his recent work.

However, Triple H has seemingly dropped the ball when it comes to Mysterio, with the latter not even being able to win even small matches without assistance from his teammates. A significant feud could help the star get his career back on track.

#2. Finn Balor

The self-proclaimed leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, needs to repackage himself into the star who became the inaugural Universal Champion in WWE. The Prince has not been at his best during the past few months, seemingly because the Game has lost faith in him as a star.

Balor, by the looks of the current sitiuation, might not be able to win a single match without help. A potential break and a massive return as the Finn Balor, who was once regarded as one of the best ever to step foot in the ring, could help him get back to the top of the roster.

#1. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre has not been able to pick a big win over the past few months. Since WrestleMania XL, McIntyre has been on the top delivering some of the best matches in the industry, but he has not been able to maintain his position as a former WWE Champion.

Triple H needs to bring the star back to winning ways and further enhance him as a massive threat to any champion, with a possible title run in the future. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has planned for these stars next.

