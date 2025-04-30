6 WWE stars Triple H has mishandled in 2025

WWE continues to have a strong year after RAW's debut on Netflix, leading to a bumpy Road to WrestleMania 41. The Grandest Stage of Them All was a hit-or-miss for fans, but it was still touted as a record-breaking event due to its gate and views across every platform.

However, that doesn't change the fact that Triple H has mishandled some talents on the main roster this year. It's not easy to put everyone on television weekly, especially with the depth of WWE's roster pool.

Still, there are a handful of WWE Superstars who could have been put in a better position in 2025. Let's look at six of them:

#6. Omos hasn't been used in over a year

Omos has been absent from WWE television since last year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He was sent to Japan and worked for Pro Wrestling NOAH in early January and had a successful stint. He even won the GHC Tag Team Title with Jack Morris before returning to the United States after a month.

The Nigerian Giant could have returned at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and put on a good showing. He didn't necessarily have to win the match but could have shown off his size and power, which might have garnered renewed interest in him.

#5. Ludwig Kaiser's momentum has stalled in 2025

Ludwig Kaiser. (Photo: WWE.com)

Toward the end of 2024 and into early 2025, Ludwig Kaiser was building a lot of momentum, and there was a feeling that he could get a push from the Triple H-led creative team. Kaiser even won a Triple Threat Match against Penta and Pete Dunne before losing a No Holds Barred Match to Cero Miedo three weeks later.

Kaiser could have been used differently after that Triple Threat Match win, putting him in a position to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship heading into WrestleMania 41. Even during the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair feud, he would have added a layer to the story after being name-dropped, possibly saving the build-up to the match.

#4. Dragon Lee should be more than the WWE Speed Champion

Dragon Lee has been featured on WWE television regularly in 2025 as part of the Latino World Order in the faction's feud with The New Day, American Made, and El Grande Americano. Lee was previously touted as the heir to Rey Mysterio, who has been booked better than the 29-year-old luchador.

While Lee has the time to develop into a star, being booked on an exclusive show on X doesn't do him any favors. He could have easily been put in place of Mysterio over Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41 if only he had been presented better this year.

#3. Dakota Kai's redemption didn't happen

Dakota Kai. (Photo: WWE.com)

Dakota Kai came up short in winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship twice against Lyra Valkyria earlier this year. That could have set up Kai's redemption arc, which would have resulted in a title win later in 2025.

However, the Damage CTRL member has rarely been featured since February, wrestling twice on Main Event and once on RAW in March. She could have also been put in the background during IYO SKY's segments since they are still technically members of the same stable.

Maybe if Asuka and Kairi Sane make their return, Kai will be featured more and be given a redemption story.

#2. Santos Escobar has wrestled in just 3 matches in 2025

Santos Escobar had a huge year in 2023, culminating in a heel turn on Rey Mysterio. However, it was derailed after Triple H and Co. decided to give the Hall of Famer and Andrade the rub with a couple of Philadelphia Eagles legends to get a pop at WrestleMania 41.

Luckily for Dominik Mysterio, he has bounced back with a story with Liv Morgan in 2024, resulting in an Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41. As for Escobar, having just three matches this year, two of which are battle royals, is a waste of his talent.

#1. Bayley should have never missed WrestleMania 41

Bayley was taken off the WrestleMania 41 card. (Photo: WWE.com)

After a long run as a heel, Bayley turned babyface last year and even won the Women's Royal Rumble, en route to winning the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. She put in a lot of work for the rest of 2024 and early 2025.

Bayley helped build up Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade but was taken off the WrestleMania 41 match card for Becky Lynch. The whole situation could have been handled better if The Role Model had been given the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

She could have defended it against Perez at WrestleMania 41 while giving Valkyria and Lynch a chance to tell their story separately by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship.

