6 WWE stars who could win gold in 2024

2024 is only a month old, and one championship has changed hands. As expected, The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Every other title in WWE has been defended this year. Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal on RAW Day 1, while Roman Reigns outlasted three other stars at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Logan Paul beat Kevin Owens by disqualification.

The Judgment Day retained their titles, while Rhea Ripley and Gunther also had successful defenses in January. IYO SKY defeated Michin on an episode of SmackDown.

While those stars may currently be titleholders, a lot could change in 2024. Below are six WWE stars who could win gold in 2024.

#6. The Creeds were the top team in NXT before the promotion

The Creeds have impressed since joining RAW.

Brutus and Julius Creed were the featured tandem during and after the NXT 2.0 reboot. They won the NXT Tag Team titles but were always pushed strongly during their tenure in developmental.

The brothers joined RAW and have already challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Despite falling short, Brutus and Julius proved that they belonged on the main roster.

If their push in NXT is any indication, it will only be a matter of time before they are hoisting tag team gold. That possibility increases if WWE splits the tag titles so RAW and SmackDown each have a set of championships.

#5. Gunther is one of WWE's top heels

Can anyone stop Gunther's path of dominance?

He may already be the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, but Gunther is destined for a World title in 2024. The Ring General has dominated the competition while also putting World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on notice.

There could be a scenario like the Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan where Gunther challenges Rollins and beats him. He would then relinquish the Intercontinental title without losing it.

It would keep his aura and also allow him to become the top star of the brand. There's a reason he has been heavily protected since his debut, and in 2024, that could lead to a World title.

#4. Something has to give in 2024 with LA Knight

LA Knight's popularity is as strong in 2024 as it was while building up in 2023. Knight has had two shots at Roman Reigns, but outside interference factored into both of those losses.

While he may not be primed for a World title run just yet, there's no reason why he can't win the United States or Intercontinental Championships. A feud with Logan Paul would produce gold on the mic, and Knight has enough star power to potentially overcome The Ring General.

Paul has become a great heel, and the two had a moment during the build to the 2023 Money in the Bank event. A showdown at WrestleMania 40 would be a marquee match and the spot for Knight to finally win gold in WWE.

#3. Bayley and #2. Becky Lynch are headed for big matches at WrestleMania 40

Bayley and Becky Lynch have won many titles in their WWE careers.

Bayley has already earned a title shot at The Show of Shows this April. She'll either challenge Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY, with the former being the most logical opponent.

It's been over three years since she held singles gold, so 2024 is the year where that changes. Having Bayley as a Champion also makes a potential cash-in easier for the star who wins the 2024 Money in the Bank match.

Whether through a one-on-one match with Rhea Ripley or Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch will again be Champion in 2024. She's too big of a star in WWE not to be a Champion. The Man wasn't in a singles title match at WrestleMania 39, but that will change this year.

#1. Cody Rhodes will finish the story in 2024

Cody Rhodes had a heartbreaking end to WrestleMania 39 last year. Many thought that he'd be the person to finally end Roman Reigns' lengthy title run.

It didn't happen, and Rhodes has spent the last year in non-title feuds. He's battled other members of the roster, like the Judgment Day and Shinsuke Nakamura.

By winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, he's guaranteed another main event match at The Show of Shows. Regardless of who he faces (Seth Rollins or Reigns), he'll walk out of Philadelphia with a title belt.

The American Nightmare should finally finish his story by ending the dominance of The Bloodline. Another major loss will hurt his aura and lessen the impact of his back-to-back Royal Rumble wins.

