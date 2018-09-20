6 WWE Superstars and their jobs before WWE

For many fans, becoming a WWE Superstar would be a dream come true. Who amongst us hasn't at one point or another thought about how it'd feel to live that life? Traveling the world, having adoring fans, meeting some amazing talent, making new friends and getting to compete in the most successful company in the world.

But before you start picking out your entrance music and naming your finisher, you need to realize that all wrestlers at one point or another will have had just a regular job. Something to help them pay the bills on their road to WWE stardom.

Even those born into a wrestling family (such as Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton or Roman Reigns) will have at some point, had to work the mundane 9 to 5.

Here are 6 superstars who worked hard before getting to the WWE.

#1 Kurt Angle (Sports commentator)

In 1996, Kurt Angle won a gold medal at the Atlanta Olympics, defeating Iran's Abbas Jadidi (with a broken freakin' neck no less!).

Following the historic win, Angle joined WPGH-TV, a sports network based in his hometown of Pittsburgh, as a sportscaster, commenting on the various plays.

Angle has since described himself as the worst sportscaster ever, especially as during his brief stint, the teleprompter cut out, leaving the Wrestling Machine with nothing to say for over half a minute on live TV.

#2 Mustafa Ali (Police Officer)

Ali in his police uniform before joining the WWE.

On 205 Live, Mustafa Ali has dazzled fans with his acrobatic style, and was a finalist in the Cruiserweight Championship tournament earlier this year, but falling short to Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34.

But before all of that, Ali worked as a police officer. Ali has been someone who has consistently tried to accentuate the positives of life with her words and actions, so it makes sense that such a giving person would be willing to throw themselves in front of danger in the effort to serve and protect.

