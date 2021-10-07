6 WWE Superstars who shouldn't have been drafted to RAW

The 2021 WWE Draft is now in the rear-view mirror and several superstars have been drafted to opposing brands.

These draft moves will not become official until October 22nd, which gives many of these stars enough time to take care of any unfinished business on their current brand.

Several of the moves that were made were probably for the better, but others were quite a shock, with the company splitting up seven different teams and several other close friends.

The following list looks at just six superstars who shouldn't have been drafted over to Monday Night RAW.

#6/5. The Street Profits shouldn't have been drafted to WWE RAW

The Street Profits were originally drafted to Friday Night SmackDown a year ago as part of the 2020 WWE Draft. Like several other names on the list, the duo were drafted back to the red brand this past week after just 12 months as part of the Friday night show.

The New Day was another team that was drafted back to their original brand after only heading to RAW a year ago, which shows how indecisive WWE can be. It was already clear that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would be heading to RAW after Bianca Belair's move was announced on Friday night.

WWE does what it can to ensure that married couples are able to work on the same brand, which is the reason why both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have made their return to RAW.

The duo could have achieved so much more on SmackDown, the fact that they were only given a year to make an impact was harsh. Ford was recently part of a match against Roman Reigns where he proved that he has a future as a singles star. Just because The Street Profits lost at Extreme Rules doesn't mean that it should mark the end of their story with The Usos.

WWE could have some big plans for The Street Profits on RAW, but it would have been nice for them to have been given a chance on SmackDown first.

