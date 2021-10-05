6 WWE Superstars who should not have been drafted to SmackDown

The 2021 WWE Draft kicked off on SmackDown on Friday night and saw several surprising moves across all three brands.

There were a handful of stars who were promoted from NXT, whilst several others were moved from Raw to SmackDown or vice versa. Interestingly, there were also a number of stars who remained on the same brand, including Roman Reigns, Big E, RK-Bro, Nia Jax, and John Morrison.

Whilst many of the draft picks were seen as decent moves for stars who needed a new lease on life at this point in their careers, others didn't go down too well with the WWE Universe.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who shouldn't have been drafted to SmackDown.

#6. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted over to WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair's move to SmackDown was surprising but one that was reportedly requested specifically by the FOX Network. Flair has been associated with Monday Night RAW for most of her career and is currently the RAW Women's Champion.

The move to SmackDown for Charlotte Flair isn't necessarily a bad one since 'The Queen' could do some great things on The Blue Brand in the coming months. However, the timing isn't the best.

Since Charlotte is the current Champion on RAW, it would have made much more sense for her to be moved after losing the title.

If WWE held the draft the week after Crown Jewel then it would have given Charlotte time to drop her title and then move to SmackDown with no strings attached. Instead, this move has now made it quite predictable that Flair will lose her Championship as part of her next title defense.

Becky Lynch now seemingly has to be drafted over to RAW in the concluding part of the draft; otherwise, the company's flagship brand will be without a Women's Champion.

The additions of Aliyah and Toni Storm could hint that Charlotte is about to lead a locker room of newcomers, but before she's able to do this, she needs to cut ties with RAW and drop their Championship.

