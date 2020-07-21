6 WWE Superstars who could join Hurt Business

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the formation of MVP's new faction Hurt Business. MVP and Bobby Lashley were joined by Shelton Benjamin as the third member of the faction. We saw MVP and Bobby Lashley approach R-Truth and they told him that he would be going to the ring with them. When Truth denied their offer and turned around, Shelton Benjamin hit him with a Superkick and pinned him to win the title.

The trio then headed to the ring to face Ricochet and Cedric Alexander who were then joined by the returning Mustafa Ali. Although Hurt Business lost on the night, we can see them becoming a force to be reckoned with, if booked well. Later on in the night, Ron Simmons also appeared with them in a segment and Hurt Business is giving off some strong Nation of Domination vibes.

This got us thinking about other WWE Superstars who could join MVP's new faction and we came up with 6 Superstars who could. Read on for the full list.

#6 Ricochet

We start our list off with one of the Superstars who Hurt Business is feuding with right now - Ricochet.

Ricochet is someone who MVP has already tried to recruit for his faction only to be turned down. He teamed up with Cedric Alexander and the returning Mustafa Ali to beat Hurt Business in their first official match on WWE RAW.

Ricochet hasn’t really had any great storylines to sink his teeth into since moving to the main roster despite his obvious excellence as a performer. A heel turn could be the best thing for Ricochet, and if WWE have Hurt Business continue their feud with Ricochet, Ali and Cedric, we could potentially have Ricochet turn on his friends to join MVP’s faction.