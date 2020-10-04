6 WWE Superstars who lied to the company in order to get signed

There are many WWE stars currently living their dream by being part of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and it could be argued that there are stars out there who would do anything for that opportunity.

Over the years, there have been several WWE stars who have felt the need to lie to the company in order to obtain a WWE contract. Whether this is lying about their age, their hidden talents or even withholding the truth because the company may not have offered the same deal.

The following list looks at six WWE stars who felt the need to lie to the company in order to be signed.

#6/5 Mike and Maria Kanellis withheld the truth from WWE

The most recent stars on this list are Mike and Maria Kanellis who were handed a five-year deal with WWE that was rumored to be worth around $500,000 per year. Interestingly, this deal was signed just a few weeks before it was made public that Maria was expecting the couple's second child.

Mike and Maria initially returned to WWE back in 2017 and were set to be the next IT Couple, until Maria fell pregnant with the couple's first child and was then sidelined for more than a year.

Mike and Maria then signed new contracts with the company in the summer of 2019 and Forbes reported that the couple failed to inform WWE about Maria's second pregnancy until after the ink on the contract was dry.

The couple was then thrust into a shocking storyline on WWE TV before they became just two of many stars who were released from the company back in April. The couple's release came just two months after they had welcomed their second child, Carver Mars.