WWE Superstars are highly trained professionals who are required to perform their hearts out in the ring while ensuring they do so as safely as possible. While performing in the ring is the number one priority of every single WWE Superstar, the men and women are also trained to carry their character, and work on their mic skills to add something extra to the storyline.

On top of all that, WWE Superstars are also trained on how to handle the media and the fans so that their reputation remains top-class and the company can benefit from their behavior.

But, these Superstars are human and, at times, end up losing their cool when the interviewers and hosts of certain shows cross their limits. While most WWE Superstars try to calm themselves down to avoid any confrontation, some have been forced to lash out at their interviewers.

In this article, we will look at the 6 WWE Superstars who lost their cool during interviews, causing them to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

#6 Adam Cole

The leader of The Undisputed Era

Adam Cole has been one of WWE NXT’s best Superstars ever, and the second NXT Triple Crown Champion has managed to achieve everything there is to achieve on the brand, even though it seems like he is just getting started in WWE.

Cole lost his NXT Championship recently at the NXT Great American Bash to Keith Lee in a Winner Takes All match. Since his loss to The Limitless One, Cole has been away from television and focusing on other things.

The former WWE NXT Champion recently lost his cool during an interview

Never have I been so taken by surprise with an F-bomb!



Adam Cole going off at Pat McAfee after a some back and forth resulted in McAfee jabbing at Cole’s size.pic.twitter.com/IrAE3dVkbU — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 23, 2020

Cole was part of an interview with Pat McAfee where the host took a couple of jabs at the former WWE NXT Champion. He pointed out that Cole was smart to surround himself with the other men of The Undisputed Era, and crossed a line when he joked about Cole’s size.

This ticked the former WWE NXT Champion who threw the mic and hurled abuses at McAfee. A producer tried to defuse the situation, but The Panama City Playboy pushed him away and stormed off the set.

It was visible that Cole had lost his cool during the interview as he was unhappy about the statements that had been made about him, his faction, his size.

We are not quite sure if this is a work or this is legitimate. Fans are siding towards this being a work, considering their past history, where they have goaded each other on WWE shows.