It is a well-known fact that the names that WWE Superstars use are their ring names and, on most occasions, are different from their real names. WWE has had a habit of changing up the ring names of their Superstars for various reasons.

While most of the Superstars who come to WWE from other promotions go through a change in their names, there have been several instances of the company changing a Superstar's name during their time with them. While some go through a gimmick change and get a new name like Shorty G, others just get their names shortened.

In this article, we look at six Superstars who lost a part of their names in WWE and three others who later got it back. Be sure to let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

#6 & #5 WWE Superstars who lost a part of their name: Otis and Tucker

Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery are the latest victims of the "main roster shortened name movement," and will now simply be known as "Otis" and "Tucker" respectively. pic.twitter.com/qoJ6vn2Vbr — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) February 6, 2019

Mr. Money in the Bank 2020 Otis has been one of the breakout stars for the company this year. His love angle with fellow Superstar Mandy Rose has been an amazing storyline in 2020, with fans getting completely behind him to win the heart of the girl he loves.

What many fans might not remember is that The Heavy Machinery member was initially referred to as Otis Dozovic during his time in NXT. Soon after his main roster debut, his name was shortened to just Otis. The same was the case with his tag team partner, who was initially called Tucker Knight and later just Tucker.

Heavy Machinery is one of the most featured tag teams in WWE right now. Otis had earlier teased that he could use his Money in the Bank contract to cash in on the SmackDown Tag Team titles and while he has been behind the Universal Championship now, things could change anytime.