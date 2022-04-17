6 WWE Superstars you may not know wrestle under their real name

There have been hundreds upon hundreds of superstars who have stepped in between the ropes to compete inside a WWE ring. Many have used gimmick names such as Dwayne Johnson, whose ring name was famously known as The Rock.

There have been a handful of instances where performers have used their own real names as their ring names. Stars including Kevin Nash, Jeff & Matt Hardy and Harley Race all used their given names.

On that note, let's take a look at five Superstars you may not know that perform under their real name.

#6 Drew Gulak uses his own name whilst performing in WWE

Drew Gulak performing on SmackDown

Drew Gulak uses his full name and has always done so during his tenure as a professional wrestler and was allowed to use the name when being signed by WWE.

Talents are often subject to their in-ring names being altered, but in Gulak's case, he was able to retain his when joining the company.

#5 Robert Roode performs under his real name

Robert Roode whilst performing for WWE NXT

One-half of The Dirty Dawgs and former NXT Champion performs under his real name Robert Roode.

He has used the name throughout his career, with different variations, often shortened to Bobby Roode. When used as an enhancement talent by Vince McMahon's company in the early 2000s, it was altered to Bobby Rude.

#4 Riddle wrestles using his given surname

The current one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle has used his own name throughout his wrestling career.

He used his full given name as Matthew Riddle, or Matt Riddle, whilst performing on the independent scene and in NXT. However, when called up to the main roster, his first name was removed from his character.

#3 Akira Tozawa uses his real name

Akira Tozawa has been involved in the WWE 24/7 Championship picture

Former 24/7 Champion and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa uses his real name whilst performing for the company.

There have been some slight modifications to his name whilst performing around the world on the independent scene, with his name shortened to just Tozawa, and also Tozawa Kengai.

#2 Shayna Baszler performs under her given name

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has used her own given name throughout her professional wrestling career.

Baszler made a name for herself in mixed martial arts, similar to her close friend Ronda Rousey. With her name being recognized and with her success, The Queen of Spades' name was kept when she arrived in WWE.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura wrestles under his real name

Shinsuke Nakamura making his entrance with Rick Boogs at WrestleMania 38

Shinsuke Nakamura has kept his own name as his in-ring name throughout his career, whether performing in Japan or in North America.

Nakamura became one of NJPW's biggest stars before joining Vince McMahon's promotion, and it made perfect sense for Shinsuke to keep his name whilst performing for the company.

