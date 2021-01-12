6 WWE Superstars that missed this week's episode of Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW was rocked by the news that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19, which meant that he was unable to be part of this week's show.

The company was still able to include McIntyre in several segments which allowed him to announce that he officially accepted Goldberg's challenge at the Royal Rumble, whilst also revealing that he has no COVID symptoms.

Interestingly, there were rumors following WWE's public announcement that claimed that several other stars across several wrestling promotions had also come into contact with the virus. Whilst there were no names mentioned, it was obvious that WWE was missing bodies last night since four different superstars were forced to pull double duty.

The following are just five current WWE superstars who were not part of last night's episode of RAW but were expected to be.

#6. WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Idk what's better....the win, the money, the suite, or pissing off the queen.💅



Thank you Daddy @ricflairnatureboy #WorkSmarterNotHarder #RAW pic.twitter.com/jhn5LT0Ztu — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 12, 2021

There were two women's matches that took place on last night's episode of RAW and one of these saw Charlotte take on Lacey Evans as the two women continued their feud over Ric Flair. Charlotte is one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions and Asuka is her partner, but The Empress of Tomorrow was nowhere to be seen last night on RAW.

Peyton Royce wasn't alongside Lacey Evans either, which isn't surprising since the two women haven't been able to work cohesively as a team. Last week the duo was able to pin the Women's Tag Team Champions, which means that Royce and Evans should be handed a Championship match in the coming weeks. At present, it is unclear what the direction is for the Women's Tag Team Champions now that Charlotte Flair has stepped into a feud with The Sassy Southern Belle.

Advertisement

Last week's episode of SmackDown failed to include a women's match so it was believed that RAW could focus on their female division instead, but this wasn't the case. Later in the night Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler quickly defeated Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a match that was seemingly added to the show to make up some time ahead of the main event.

As of writing it is unknown as to why Asuka and Peyton Royce were not part of last night's episode of the show, but the company could have decided to give the two women the night off after a few heavy weeks of action.