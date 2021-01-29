6 WWE Superstars who were negatively affected by part-time legends

WWE brings back part-timers primarily for WrestleMania season, and their returns are often at the expense of full-time superstars. WWE fans' biggest gripe about part-time legends is that they get bigger spots than Superstars who are present throughout the year.

It's a fair argument, so here are six WWE stars who have been negatively affected by part-time legends:

#6. Bray Wyatt - WWE's biggest victim to part-timers?

The Fiend vs Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020

Bray Wyatt has arguably been the biggest full-time victim to WWE part-timers. Since his WWE main roster debut in 2013, he was dubbed as one of the biggest future stars of the company.

The comparisons his character had to The Undertaker did him no favors. While there was a supernatural element to his Eater of Worlds character, there wasn't much of a correlation to The Undertaker's character.

In the last few years before he became The Fiend, Bray Wyatt was dubbed as a "jobber to the stars", who was constantly built up, only to lose in big matches where it mattered the most.

This naturally affected his momentum, and there are numerous WWE part-time stars who negatively affected him. In 2015, he had a lackluster loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31. There was little build to that match, and Wyatt appeared to be sacrificed to give The Undertaker his momentum back after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

The following year, he was negatively affected by two part-timers. The first was Brock Lesnar, who he was originally scheduled to face at WrestleMania 32. WWE decided to change things and Dean Ambrose ended up in that spot instead. Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper took on Brock Lesnar at Roadblock before WrestleMania in a 2-on-1 handicap match, which ended in just over a minute. Bray Wyatt didn't even get involved in that match.

Advertisement

At WrestleMania 32, Bray Wyatt was in a segment involving The Rock (and John Cena), and his night ended with his back on the canvas of the ring, made to look foolish by part-timers once again.

Lastly, it was 2020 when Bray Wyatt was in his first reign as the Universal Champion. He lost as The Fiend to Goldberg in a move that made little sense. It felt like WWE built up The Fiend for over six months for nothing. Despite all of that, Bray Wyatt has somehow managed to stay relevant in WWE. That speaks volumes about his ability to captivate fans.