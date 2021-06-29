6 WWE Superstars who were notable absentees this week on RAW

This week's episode of WWE's Monday Night RAW included almost the entire roster. This was because it appears that a last-minute decision was made to present an over-the-top-rope battle royal to kick off the show.

WWE could include their underutilized undercard superstars in recent months, but there were still some stars missing from the show.

Whilst the likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Riddick Moss, Titus O'Neil, Bray Wyatt, Keith Lee, Shanky and Veer are all long-term absentees, the following list looks at superstars who were surprisingly absent from last night's show.

#6/#5. T-Bar and Mace were not part of this week's episode of WWE RAW

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW allowed several WWE stars to have some long-overdue TV time. This included Mansoor, Mustafa Ali Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Erik, and Ivar but didn't include Mace and T-Bar.

Over two months ago the duo left RETRIBUTION and removed their masks but have interestingly not been seen on Monday Night RAW since.

Last night's Battle Royal would have been the perfect place for the two stars to make their return and then pick up a feud inside the match. No reason has been given so far for why the two men were missing.

With still no clear motive behind their actions, @MACEtheWRESTLER and @TBARRetribution lay waste to @DMcIntyreWWE for the second week in a row. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Mzu0u0Gpss — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

Mustafa Ali has gone on to step into a storyline with Mansoor since RETRIBUTION's split. But Mace, T-Bar, Slapjack, and Reckoning have all remained off TV in recent months.

Mace and T-Bar's last outing was when the duo were part of the main event picture between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. This feud has now come to an end, and it would have been ideal for the two former NXT stars to return with new identities.

Several WWE stars, including Keith Lee, are waiting to make their return based on creative decisions.

