Sheamus shares an injury update from the hospital

Sheamus unfortunately suffered an injury on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, when he took on Humberto Carrillo. The Celtic Warrior took a nasty blow to the face, which left him bloody and bruised.

It was later confirmed that Sheamus had indeed suffered a broken nose, and there were reports that WWE may ask the United States Champion to take some time off in order to rest and recover.

However, Sheamus was adamant in claiming he has no intention of relinquishing his United States Championship, despite how bad the injury looks.

The Celtic Warrior recently took to Twitter to share an injury update from the hospital, sharing a couple of photos of himself following his surgery.

His nose still looks to be in pretty bad shape, but it is great to see that Sheamus is in high spirits.

As mentioned earlier, Sheamus has made it clear that he has no intention of vacating the United States Championship.

Hopefully he doesn't have to and we will get to see him back in the ring as soon as possible.

Sheamus was not too pleased with Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet

Sheamus' injury was the result of his match with Humberto Carrillo, who had Ricochet at ringside to spur him on. The two superstars have been feuding with the United States Champion over the past few weeks, and both would get a crack at him on last week's episode.

The Celtic Warrior first faced off against Ricochet, but lost after getting distracted by Humberto Carrillo. He would then go on to face Carrillo in a losing effort and in the process suffered a broken nose injury.

Following his two losses, Sheamus took to Twitter, calling them both out.

WWE is yet to confirm what the future plans for the United States Championship are, now that Sheamus is injured. If they do decide to have him vacate the title, it will be interesting to see who steps up as the next champion.

Who do you think could replace Sheamus as United States Champion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

