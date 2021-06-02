Sheamus on the idea of vacating the US title after suffering an injury on RAW

Will a broken nose force Sheamus to vacate the WWE United States Championship? Not so fast, fella.

Last night on WWE RAW, Sheamus was in back-to-back matches with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. During the match with Carrillo, Sheamus suffered a broken nose.

This has led to speculation among the WWE Universe that Sheamus might have to relinquish the United States Championship depending on the severity of the injury. Sheamus has now taken to social media to put that idea to rest.

"..sorry NOT VACATING. #USChampion," Sheamus tweeted.

Sheamus will not be vacating the WWE United States Championship

Sheamus not having to vacate the United States title should be seen as a great sign for WWE RAW as The Celtic Warrior has arguably been doing his best work over the course of the last year.

Sheamus captured the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37 defeating Riddle in an exciting, hard-hitting match. The two were scheduled to continue their rivalry following the event, but plans changed and saw both of them go in different directions on RAW.

With Sheamus handling the "United States Title Open Challenge" storyline that was popularized by John Cena several years ago, Riddle has gone on to form a very entertaining tag team with Randy Orton, which many call a highlight of RAW every week.

While Sheamus might not have to vacate the United States title, it will be interesting to see how much time he will have to miss, if any, as we advance.

Are you happy to hear that Sheamus won't have to vacate the United States title? What do you think is next for The Celtic Warrior in his current rivalry with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

