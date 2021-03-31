6 WWE Superstars who played NFL or college football

WWE WrestleMania 37 emanates this year from the iconic Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The spectacular venue is also the home of National Football League side and SuperBowl LV champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first NFL side to win a SuperBowl on home turf this year as SuperBowl LV was also hosted inside Raymond James Stadium.

#WrestleMania is back in business with @TitusONeilWWE & @HulkHogan hosting the biggest 2-night event of the year!!



— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 19, 2021

Competing inside an American football stadium on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 this year at WrestleMania will be a familiar feeling for a select group of WWE Superstars.

Prior to becoming a WWE Superstar, several members of the current roster once played and had successful careers in the NFL and college football early in their lives as athletes.

Let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who played NFL or college football.

#6 Titus O'Neil

Titus O'Neil is one of the hosts of WWE WrestleMania 37 along with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE recently announced that current WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be the hosts of WrestleMania 37 this year.

Titus O'Neil is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and WWE 24/7 Champion during his WWE career. But before becoming a WWE Superstar, Titus O'Neil had an incredibly decorated career in college football.

Most famously, Titus O'Neil played for the Florida Gators during his college football career. However, Titus O'Neil also played for numerous other american football sides such as the Utah Blaze, Tampa Bay Storm, Las Vegas Gladiators and Carolina Cobras.

Titus O'Neil's transition from the grid iron to the WWE Universe

During a recent interview, Titus O'Neil explained that the move from being a football player to becoming a WWE Superstar was the "toughest transition'" he ever had to make both mentally and physically.

"It was the hardest transition I've ever had to make, both from a physical and mental standpoint because football, you go and you execute everything within that position that you play: whether you’re a quarterback, or another position. You have to be able to go with the punches, go with the flow, feed off the energy of the crowd, give the crowd some energy so that you can ultimately take them on a rollercoaster. And in football, American football, you take them on a roller coaster by scoring points. In the WWE you take them on a rollercoaster by storytelling."

Peyton Manning and Thaddeus Bullard in 1997. Bullard is currently a WWE wrestler named Titus O'Neil: pic.twitter.com/bLgKNM0C — SI Vault (@si_vault) June 5, 2012

Titus O'Neil is a pillar of the Florida community, supporting various outreach programs and championing a variety of charitable causes. The former Florida Gator will no doubt be a fine host of this year's showcase of the immortals.

