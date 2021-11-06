6 WWE Superstars who were released in 2021: Where are they now?

WWE has now released more than 70 superstars so far this year and it appears that many of them are not hanging around waiting for a second chance with Vince McMahon's company.

Over the past 10 months, WWE has had several talent culls in order to help trim their budget and some stars have since been able to reignite their careers elsewhere.

Whilst the likes of former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, Lana, Lars Sullivan, and several other released stars are still looking for their next move outside of WWE, the following list looks at recently released stars who have already moved on.

The following list of six superstars has all been able to land on their feet following their WWE release and are now working as part of a rival promotion.

#6. Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black / Malakai Black - Is now an AEW Superstar

Aleister Black was seen as the future of WWE. The former NXT Champion was a gifted wrestler and martial artist and had a boundless imagination that enticed the WWE Universe throughout his stint in the company.

His promotion to the main roster was where the star's imagination hit restrictions and there were several lengthy periods of inactivity.

Since his release, Black has been able to keep his surname and has become known as Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling. He told a story ahead of his AEW debut which seemed to hint that his entire WWE career was more of a dream or illusion and he has since been able to become one of AEW's stand-out stars.

His wife Zelina Vega has returned to WWE after being fired back in November and is now The Queen of WWE. Although the couple are one of many split between the two companies at the moment, both stars are thriving in their respective promotions.

