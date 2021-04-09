6 WWE Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 37 

WrestleMania 37 is almost here and excitement is at a fever pitch. Apart from the matches, the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see what surprises could be planned for the Show of Shows, which could include some returns.

With that being said, let's take a look at a few WWE Superstars who have not been on television in a while and could possibly make their return over the weekend. The list includes a number of former women's world champions as well as a former WWE Universal Champion.

#6 Could Ronda Rousey return at WWE WrestleMania 37?

WWE executive Nick Khan recently confirmed that Ronda Rousey will be returning soon

Ronda Rousey’s last WWE match came at WrestleMania 35 where she became one of the first women to main event the Show of Shows, along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. With both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships on the line, it was Becky Lynch who left WrestleMania 35 as a double champion.

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

Ronda Rousey has not been seen on WWE television since. However, last year, we saw Rousey training for a possible return with the likes of Roddy Piper’s daughter Ariel and pro wrestling veteran James Storm.

WWE's President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan recently commented on Ronda Rousey's status (on The Colin Cowherd podcast) and confirmed that she will be returning:

"Ronda is gonna be coming back at a certain point."

If WWE wants some surprises at WrestleMania 37 this weekend, a return for Ronda Rousey could be one of the biggest possible at the moment. Ronda Rousey has been off WWE television for more than two years now and her return will surely shake up the women's division.

