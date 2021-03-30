Andrade reveals the real reason why Charlotte Flair was taken out of the RAW Title picture

Before Charlotte Flair was diagnosed with COVID-19, she was taken off television after a WWE doctor medically suspended her for being pregnant.

Earlier tonight, Andrade spoke with Hugo Savanovich of Lucha Libre Online about various subjects after being released from his WWE contract.

During the interview, he dropped a bombshell when he revealed that the WWE doctor told Charlotte Flair that she was pregnant, and that's why she was removed from her storyline with Asuka.

Later, Andrade and Charlotte Flair found out through various tests that her pregnancy tests were negative.

"The WWE doctor informed Charlotte Flair to tell her she was pregnant. We went to the pharmacy and it was negative. They took her out of the story because they said she was pregnant. 4 days later the tests were negative,” said Andrade in the interview.

"The WWE doctor informed Charlotte Flair to tell her she was pregnant. We went to the pharmacy and it was negative. They took her out of the story because they said she was pregnant. 4 days later the tests were negative ”.



😳 https://t.co/I26oqgZayV — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

Charlotte Flair clarifies Andrade's comments about her false pregnancy diagnosis from WWE doctors

Shortly after the news broke, Charlotte Flair's team sent a statement to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to clarify the information from Andrade's interview in an attempt to explain things since significant information was lost in translation.

"What Manny said about the pregnancy test in today's interview is true, but a significant amount of context is lost in translation and we'd like to clear that up as best we can."

"A few weeks ago, Charlotte received a call from WWE medical telling her that her HCG levels had come back high and she was being medically suspended for pregnancy."

Advertisement

"That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy. This was before any issues with Covid (she is currently medically clear)."

"This put a lot in context for her, mainly how small a woman's career window is. The men are able to work well into their 50s while the women are seen as "older" in their early 30s even. For an athlete in her prime, these years mean everything."

"Her issue was with the process and how the information was relayed as opposed to the information itself."

Charlotte Flair’s camp have reached out to me with a statement to provide context for Andrade’s comments about her pregnancy tests. pic.twitter.com/ZRxBpAHqzd — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

As reported earlier today, Charlotte Flair is backstage at WWE RAW tonight. It will be interesting to see if she is used and what plans the company has for her when it comes to this year's WrestleMania.

From thinking she might be pregnant to being diagnosed with COVID-19, Charlotte Flair has certainly been through a lot in the last month. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.