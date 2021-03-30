Spoiler on a big name backstage at WWE RAW - Reports

It sounds like Charlotte Flair's WWE RAW return is imminent.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Charlotte is currently backstage at WWE RAW for the first time in many weeks after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Flair was initially expected to face Asuka at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship. Due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, WWE changed the match. Asuka will now defend her title against Rhea Ripley, who made her official debut on WWE RAW last week.

Flair was also removed from all promotional material for WrestleMania 37 in fear that she wouldn't be able to work the event.

Charlotte Flair is backstage at WWE RAW

With Flair backstage at WWE RAW, one would think we could see her return as soon as tonight's show.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka are scheduled for a contract signing tonight to make their title match at WrestleMania official. Don't be surprised if The Queen crashes the party to turn another title match on the WrestleMania card into a triple threat.

If Asuka and Ripley's match doesn't change, it will be interesting to see what direction WWE chooses to take with Flair ahead of WrestleMania.

There were rumors last week that Flair might appear on SmackDown, but that never happened. Perhaps Flair could face Bayley in an inter-promotional match on the show instead?

Advertisement

Whatever the case, if Flair's cleared and is good to go, it's hard to imagine that WWE will leave her off the biggest show of the year.

Are you happy to hear that Charlotte Flair is backstage right now at WWE RAW? Do you want her to get a match at WrestleMania? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.