6 WWE superstars who are sure-fire future Hall of Famers

The WWE Hall of Fame ring is arguably the most prestigious accolade a WWE superstar can achieve.

It is a true recognition of a wrestler's abilities and arguably is more monumental than any world championship reign, or WrestleMania matches.

The induction ceremony is also a great occasion for the WWE Universe, allowing fans and wrestlers alike to come together in the same place, to celebrate those who have made their mark in the world of WWE.

From the first inductee, Andre the Giant in 1996, to Goldberg in 2018, the Hall of Fame has shown who truly are the greatest of all time.

Even now, current superstars on RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT, are competing for their spot in the Hall of Fame, whether they realize it or not. With each match they have, they try to prove why they belong in the same breath as Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero.

Here are 6 superstars will are sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famers.

John Cena

Cena throws his cap to a loyal member of the Cenation.

Without doubt one of the most successful superstars of all time, Cena is a 16-time World Champion, an accolade shared by only one man: Ric Flair.

It makes sense then, that Cena is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer, and would presumably main event the illustrious class when he is inducted.

After nearly being fired early in his career, Cena has developed himself as one of the most recognizable stars in the business and has recently turned to acting, just like long-term nemesis and friend, The Rock.

Cena will be appearing in the upcoming Bumblebee film, which is just the latest blockbuster to star the Cenation leader.

