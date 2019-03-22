6 WWE Superstars who were heavily pushed but failed miserably

Maven eliminated The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble but quit wrestling to work as a bouncer

Over the years, a number of WWE Superstars have gotten big pushes early on in their careers. Some have risen to the occasion like The Shield members did while others fell down the pecking order as quickly as they came up.

Let's take a look at some of the WWE Superstars who got massive pushed but ended up failing spectacularly.

#6 Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones

We start off our list with Nathan Jones. The ex-con signed with WWE in 2002 and was fast-tracked to the main roster despite having little actual wrestling ability. He was immediately thrust into a massive storyline alongside none other than The Undertaker as his protege.

The Undertaker and Nathan Jones were set to Face Big Show and Albert at WrestleMania 17 and Jones even trained with Taker at his home for a week. Despite this, WWE decided that the Colossus of Bogga Road was way too green. WWE did an injury angle ahead of WM17 and turned the match into a handicap match instead with Jones interfering near the end to help Taker win. Jones left WWE shortly after saying that life on the road wasn't for him. He has since transitioned into a career in acting.

#5 Chris Masters

Chris Masters

Chris Masters was another Superstar WWE had huge plans for as a top heel. He made his main roster debut in 2005. He was just 22 at the time and got over quickly because of the Masterlock Challenge.

Masters was soon moved into a feud with Shawn Michaels which he eventually lost. However, after this loss, it looked like his momentum had completely gone. Despite the early push as a top heel, Masters ended up as a mid-carder for the rest of his time in WWE.

