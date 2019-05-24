6 WWE Superstars who were reportedly bullied out of the company

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 24 May 2019, 22:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Despite being a huge star, Vader was reportedly bullied by the much smaller Shawn Michaels.

WWE Superstars may be larger than life characters and incredible athletes, but even they have to face problems just like regular people. Over the years, there has been plenty of allegations of bullying within the company, and though WWE has tried to stamp this out, it hasn't always worked.

Despite being physically imposing, these wrestlers were made to feel weak and insignificant by their fellow employees. Here are five WWE Superstars who were reportedly bullied out of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

#6 Daniel Puder

Puder's action during a match with Kurt Angle cost the Tough Enough star dearly.

The Tough Enough competition has provided some of WWE’s next top stars, including Maven, Ryback and The Miz, but few winners have done well. One winner who amounted to very little is 2004’s Daniel Puder, who defeated the future WWE A-lister in the finals but ticked off a lot of Superstars along the way. On the November fourth episode of SmackDown, Kurt Angle challenged contestant Chris Nawrocki to an amateur-style match, and after defeating Nawrocki, breaking his ribs in the process, the Olympian was challenged by Puder.

Putting his MMA experience to use, Puder caught Angle in a keylock, a hold that would’ve broken the former WWE Champion’s arm, if referee Jimmy Korderas hadn’t fast-counted Puder’s shoulders to the mat. After this, Puder became one of the most loathed stars backstage, with trainer Bill DeMott and The Big Show having an ax to grind with him.

Appearing in the 2005 Royal Rumble, Puder was subjected to very stiff chops from Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero and Hardcore Holly before his elimination. Spending his one-year contract in OVW, Puder rejected a lowball offer to move to Deep South Wrestling and ended his WWE career.

1 / 6 NEXT