6 WWE Superstars who will never join AEW

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Nov 2019, 13:00 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch and Randy Orton

Finally, after several years of utterly dominating the pro wrestling industry, WWE have a serious opponent in AEW. The new promotion have had a good start since debuting earlier this year, with a completely different vibe to what WWE offers.

AEW, run by the Khan family, have the big bucks to lure mega stars from WWE, as well as the hottest wrestlers in the indies. WWE have become wary of the threat that AEW poses to them and have declined several requests from Superstars to be released from their contracts so as to not allow them to join a direct competitor.

But, there are some current WWE Superstars who are loyal to the company and would never make the switch to AEW.

Let's take a look at 6 WWE Superstars who will never join AEW:

#6 The Miz

The Miz is one of the many homegrown WWE Superstars, having participated in the Tough Enough show back in 2004, where he was a losing finalist. But, WWE offered him a contract, probably impressed by his work on the mic and sent him to Deep South Wrestling.

He debuted in 2006 on the main roster and has gone on to become one of WWE's most trusted and important Superstars on the roster. His mic skills are off the charts, while his in-ring skills have also improved significantly since his debut.

He has his own TV show called Miz & Mrs, while also being a part of many films produced by WWE Studios.

Simply put, The Miz and WWE have a close relationship and a breakup of this will not benefit either party. At 39 years of age, he probably has a few years remaining as an in-ring performer, and he could perhaps move to a backstage role in WWE following his in-ring career.

1 / 6 NEXT