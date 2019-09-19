6 WWE Superstars you didn't know also competed in MMA

Both Bam Bam Bigelow and 205 Live star Jack Gallagher have had careers in Mixed Martial Arts

In WWE, there has been no shortage of Superstars who have made the leap from MMA to professional wrestling. In 1997, Ken Shamrock made the jump from UFC, having an epic career in the WWF where he became Intercontinental and Tag Champion, as well as the 1998 King of the Ring.

More recently, stars like Ronda Rousey and the Four Horsewomen of UFC have made an impact in WWE, but these aren't the only big names to make the jump. There have been some Superstars who fans may not even be aware once competed in Mixed Martial Arts, to varying degrees of success.

Here are six WWE Superstars you (probably) didn't know also competed in MMA.

#6 Bam Bam Bigelow

Bigelow was part of the main event of WrestleMania 11 where he faced NFL legend Lawrence Taylor

Bam Bam Bigelow was a 390-pound wrestler who moved like a man half his size. The agile superstar was known for his signature head-tattoo and aggressive style. Though Bam Bam would never capture the WWF title during his career with the company, he is perhaps best remembered for headlining WrestleMania XI in a match with NFL star Lawrence Taylor. Bigelow also had memorable runs in both ECW and WCW.

These days, there aren’t many fans who remember the big man’s lone professional MMA fight, which took place back on November 17, 1996. On that date, Bigelow faced MMA legend Kimo Leopoldo at a U-Japan event.

That evening, things didn’t go Bigelow’s way. He was taken down with relative ease and lost the bout via a rear-naked choke, in the first round. It seems though he may have been a monster in the squared circle, the Octagon wasn't for him.

