WWE Superstars have always enjoyed their time in the locker room together, and the time they spend backstage allows them to make lifelong friends. Several WWE Superstars have even gone on to marry fellow wrestlers after spending a lot of time backstage and on the road together.

As time progresses in each Superstar’s career, they get more experience and earn more respect backstage. This allows them to become a leadership figure backstage as they try to pass on their wisdom to newer talent and also help solve certain matters backstage.

In fact, some locker room leaders such as The Undertaker and John Cena have solved rather bizarre situations backstage. Even Triple H has revealed that he took advice from then-locker room leader The Undertaker before getting into a relationship with Stephanie McMahon!

That is the responsibility and respect a locker room leader can earn over some time, and while some men like Cena, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles come across as natural locker room leaders on screen, many former and current Superstars have been silently doing their work backstage without the fans really knowing the influence they have on other talents.

In this article, we will look at the 6 WWE Superstars you might not know were locker room leaders.

#6 Hardcore Holly

Hardcore Holly was a popular WWE Superstar back in the 90s and early 2000s. The Superstar was known for his bad-ass gimmick, and strength, and his multiple reigns as the WWE Hardcore Champion, which made him one of the most successful hardcore wrestlers of his time.

While Holly was well-liked by fans, he was known as a bully backstage even though many believed he was a locker room leader.

On The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Holly revealed that he once punched Rene Dupree legitimately during a match as payback for using Holly’s car and getting a speeding ticket.

The ticket led to Holly’s license getting suspended, but as the locker room leader, he got away with his actions and Dupree received a lot of heat.

Holly ejected a few men from the locker room, with Mr. Kennedy being one of the bigger Superstars ejected at the hands of Holly. He wrote about several such encounters in his book titled ‘The Hardcore Truth: The Bob Holly Story’ that came out in 2013. Holly revealed the following on pg. 231 of his book:

"I'd been with the company long enough to be considered a locker-room leader, one of the veterans who unofficially helped run things and kept the boys in order."