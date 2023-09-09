68-year-old legend to return to WWE after 9 years for a retirement match against Vince McMahon? Analyzing realistic chances of it happening

Vince McMahon settled a lot of scores inside the ring before his retirement from WWE television. The billionaire fought with Ric Flair over his company. He battled Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania XIX. He may even give a 68-year-old legend his retirement match if he wants.

The veteran who wants a retirement match against Mr. McMahon is none other than Jake Roberts. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about wanting a final match against his former boss on TheSnake Pit podcast.

"Vince McMahon, so I could f***ing kick his a**. I’d love to DDT that motherf***er on a chair. [I’d] drop him on the concrete like I did [Ricky] Steamboat,” Roberts said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The match might’ve been possible during the Attitude Era or even Ruthless Aggression Era. McMahon was still wrestling sporadically at the time and he could’ve booked himself and Roberts into a gimmick match of sorts.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts.

With that being said, a match between Roberts and Mr. McMahon in this time is extremely unlikely due to their advanced age. However, fans should never forgot that the 78-year-old booked himself to go over Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

How old was Vince McMahon when he wrestled at WrestleMania 38

Fans might be surprised to know that Vince McMahon was 77 when he took his suit off to take on Pat McAfee on the second night of WrestleMania 38. He was at ringside for Austin Theory’s match against the former Indiana Colt's punter.

However, Mr. McMahon set up an impromptu match with McAfee following Theory’s loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Boss didn’t take a single bump in the match and won it in mere minutes after Theory interfered on his behalf.

After the match, Stone Cold Steve Austin arrived to crash McMahon and Theory’s celebration. The Rattlesnake gave a stunner to Theory. He then finished the segment with arguably the worst stunner to The Genetic Jackhammer.

