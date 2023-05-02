WWE Superstars recently embarked on a tour of Europe to entertain fans. Damage CTRL leader Bayley traveled with the company and worked alongside her teammates before returning to RAW this week.

The European tour proved to be successful for WWE as fans got behind the stars in action for the shows. However, it did not prove to be successful for Bayley and Damage CTRL. They lost five consecutive matches on the tour. Their final Three on Two Handicap Match against Asuka and Bianca Belair in Paris marked The Role Model’s 30th consecutive loss this year.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Bayley and Dakota Kai competed against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match. They picked up a tainted win over the duo, allowing The Role Model to break her 30-match losing spree.

Following the show, the former RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter to celebrate her first win in her sixth match in seven days. She competed in five of those matches during the European tour.

"6th match in 7 days, leaving #WWERaw with a victory!!!!!!!!!!!!"

You can check out her tweet below:

The Role Model has been one of the top heels in the women’s division. However, she hasn’t had too much success in the ring in 2023. Her only victory this year came against “Michin” Mia Yim on the January 9, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

Vince Russo thinks Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction never got over in WWE

Damage CTRL won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Crown Jewel in November 2022. However, the team could not get over even with the title and The Role Model on the mic.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the team has not gotten over with fans. He said that casual fans weren’t aware of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY when they were called up from NXT.

"Does Damage CTRL have any life? I think they're so done with Damage CTRL, and even they have to realize this never worked, this never got over. We pushed it so hard, and let's face it, Chris and you've spoken about this before. They came out of the gate, Bayley came out of the gate with these two people from NXT, so if you're a casual fan, you don't have a clue who they are," said Russo.

Bayley could fare much better if she breaks out as a solo performer again. She thrived as a babyface for most of her career, and the creative team could take her back to her roots and get her over once again.

Do you want to see The Role Model as a babyface again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

