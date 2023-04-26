"Does Damage CTRL have any life?" - Wrestling veteran says casual WWE fans have no idea about Bayley's stablemates (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has pointed out a major potential issue with Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL.

The Bayley-led group debuted at last year's SummerSlam premium live event and currently consists of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. They have won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice and have featured in several high-profile feuds over the past year.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that casual WWE fans weren't aware of Kai and SKY when they were first called up from NXT.

"Does Damage CTRL have any life? Bro, I think they're so done with Damage CTRL, and even they have to realize this never worked, this never got over. We pushed it so hard, and let's face it, Chris and you've spoken about this before. Bro, they came out of the gate, Bayley came out of the gate with these two people from NXT, so if you're a casual fan, you don't have a clue who they are," said Russo.

Russo further made a bold statement by claiming that Damage CTRL meant nothing from the get-go.

"They're not impressive looking, there was no story [as] to why they were together. So from the get-go, it meant nothing. They thought if we put the belts on them (...) no bro, it meant nothing. It was never over from day one, and it takes you guys nine months to figure that out?" [55:10 – 57:10]

Vince Russo also criticized Damage CTRL leader Bayley's promo skills

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Bayley's promos. Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, he compared The Role Model to Charlotte Flair.

Russo questioned how Bayley hadn't improved her skills over the years, as he said:

"Bayley is awful with her promos. I just, I don't know how you could have had so many reps and not improve. I remember, and I've mentioned this Chris, guys go back and look at Charlotte's early work. She was like a deer in the headlights cutting promos, and when the fans would start chanting, she would lose it."

Russo claimed that Flair has significantly improved her mic skills, while Bayley has yet to progress.

"Bro, look at how much she has improved over the years. Bayley has done this from day one, zero improvement."

