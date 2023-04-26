62-year-old veteran takes a shot at "awful" Bayley, criticizes her for not improving (Exclusive)

This past Monday night on RAW, Bayley cut a promo that wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that The Role Model is "awful" with her promos. She was further criticized for not improving.

The head writer further discussed Charlotte Flair's improvement and her evolution.

"Bayley is awful with her promos. I just, I don't know how you could have had so many reps and not improve. Bro, I remember, and I've mentioned this Chris, guys go back and look at Charlotte's early work. She was like a deer in the headlights cutting promos, and when the fans would start chanting, she would lose it," said Russo.

Russo added that the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has made "zero improvement" since the first day.

"Bro, look at how much she has improved over the years. Bayley has done this from day one, zero improvement," he added. [39:20 – 40:20]

Dakota Kai seemingly teased further tension with Bayley and Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL could potentially end, considering the recent tension within the group.

During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton a few weeks ago, Dakota Kai teased further tension with her faction leader after a recent loss on RAW.

"Bayley, I appreciate you always hyping us up. Hyping me up when I need it the most. But at the end of the day, it was my opportunity to show that I can go against someone like Bianca Belair and I failed. Yeah, so I don't know where to go from here, but IYO, you have to be the one that beats her, for us, you have to," she said.

With IYO SKY set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title, there are chances of Damage CTRL running its course.

Do you think Belair can retain her title at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

